Wings' Paige Bueckers closing in on $50k reward in Unrivaled League
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has had a strong start to her Unrivaled career, averaging 18.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 7.3 APG. That puts her near the top for total production across the league. But Unrivaled issued a challenge to its players that could give them a little extra cash. They offered a $50,000 bonus for the free-throw challenge, and Bueckers is in the driver's seat for it.
To be the winner, you have to lead the League in free-throw shooting percentage with at least six free-throw attempts through five games. If the challenge were to end today? Paige Bueckers would be the winner, as she's a perfect 8/8 from the line, and no one else is better than 5/5.
Three players are tied at 5/5: Azura Stevens, Dominique Malonga, and former Dallas Wing Veronica Burton. Malonga is on Breeze BC with Bueckers, as is Cam Brink, who is a perfect 3/3, but it may be tough to unseat Buckers at the top.
Bueckers has helped Breeze BC reach a 2-1 record, but they're coming off a loss to the defending champion, Rose BC. Bueckers has a talented team around her with Malonga, Brink, Kate Martin, and Rickea Jackson, which is an impressive roster for an expansion team. Even though they lost on Monday, it was an all-around effort with multiple impressive performances.
Rickea Jackson and Dominique Malonga each had 20 points, while Bueckers had a near triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. It wasn't Bueckers' most efficient game, as she shot 6/14 from the floor and had 4 turnovers, but the WNBA Rookie of the Year still made a big impact. However, that wasn't nearly enough to overcome a monstrous 37-point outing from Chelsea Gray. Rose is the final undefeated team remaining in Unrivaled.
In their next game, Breeze BC will play against Vinyl BC on Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. EST on TruTV. Vinyl is currently 1-2 while coming off an 89-66 win over Hive BC.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.