Former Dallas Wings head coach teams up with Angel Reese for 2026 WNBA season
The WNBA had a coaching shakeup Monday, particularly in the assistant coaching ranks.
Former Dallas Wings coach Latricia Trammell now finds herself as part of coach Tyler Marsh's Chicago Sky staff for next season. Trammell served as the Wings coach during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, winning one playoff game in her tenure.
“Latricia’s three decades of coaching experience and impressive resume make her a thrilling addition to the staff,” Marsh said in a statement. “She’s produced impressive results at every level of her career and will be key in elevating the Sky.”
Trammell was fired after the 2024 season before being replaced by Chris Koclanes, which was a short-lived experience despite guard Paige Bueckers winning Rookie of the Year under Koclanes' direction.
"I have decided to expand and strengthen our basketball operations through the hiring of a general manager who will oversee the day-to-day operation of our basketball group," CEO Greg Bibb said at the time. "The search for this individual has already begun, and I hope to have more news on this hire soon. The general manager will lead the search for the next head coach of the Dallas Wings."
Both teams are in oddly similar situations, especially their stars. For the time being, Chicago still has its forward in Angel Reese, who has openly expressed interest in collaborating with Bueckers on personal projects while hinting at the possibility of playing together.
“That’s my dog," Reese said. "I love Paige. I’m really happy to also see her grow. She did a lot of great things in the league this year.”
Reese also shared the experience of the WNBA All-Star Game together with Bueckers, which meant a great deal to her.
"I've known Paige for a long time," Reese told Karli Bell before taking the floor in Indianapolis. "We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our [recruiting] class, so we've been in a relationship for a really long time. It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."
Whether the duo will play on the same team together remains to be seen, but what is obvious is the fact that both franchisees are trying to get better in their own respective ways. The Sky happened to be the latest team to make a move, one day after the Wings were awarded back-to-back lottery selections.
If anything, assuming Reese stays in Chicago, it's matchup with Dallas just got a whole lot more interesting next season.
