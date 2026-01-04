Paige Bueckers could be on the best team in Unrivaled League
The Unrivaled League is getting ready for its second annual season, but it's the first year that Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers will be able to play. Even though she's an investor in the league, she wasn't able to play since she was still at UConn last year.
She's a part of the expansion team Breeze BC, who selected her with the first overall pick, but they surrounded her with a lot of talent and defense, as she's flanked by Kate Martin, Aari McDonald, Rickea Jackson, Cam Brink, and Dominique Malonga. That kind of talent has Breeze BC entering the 2026 season with high expectations.
Emmy Spersrud of FanSided put together a power ranking before Unrivaled starts on January 5th, and Bueckers' Breeze came in at second behind last year's champion, Rose BC (who are coached by former Dallas Wings assistant Nola Henry).
"I feel like I had to put Breeze BC at No. 2 here. This roster is packed with some of the W's brightest young stars," Spersrud wrote. "Paige Bueckers is coming off her phenomenal rookie season, and I cannot wait to see how her talents translate into a 3-on-3 style of play. This squad does not lack height, either, with Cameron Brink, Dominique Malonga, and Rickea Jackson all on board.
"We have not seen much of Brink recently. She tore her ACL during her 2024 rookie campaign, but even after she returned in 2025, we never saw her reach her full potential. I think we will be seeing the Cam Brink we're all used to during Unrivaled. Dominique Malonga was also a major get by Unrivaled and this club. The No. 2 overall pick at the 2025 WNBA draft brings a strong in-the-paint game, and we've heard she's on dunk watch.
"There's no doubt that the other Unrivaled clubs and WNBA veterans will have to find creative ways to stop this young and energetic group."
Breeze BC showed a good proof of concept in their preseason scrimmage win over the Lunar Owls, as Buckers put up 21 points, but Malonga and Brink each had big performances as well. With one of the best 1-on-1 scorers in women's basketball like Bueckers, there should be no limit to how well this team can do.
