Paige Bueckers draws inspiration from Steph Curry amid Dallas Wings' skid
The Dallas Wings lost their seventh game in a row on Friday night, falling 100-78 to the Atlanta Dream. The loss pushed the Wings to 9-31, the same record they finished with last season, but there are still four games remaining before they can get to work on building this team up around Paige Bueckers.
Following the loss on Friday night, Bueckers drew some inspiration from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry as motivation for the team moving forward.
"I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, like, he tweeted out, 'Just stick with us... We're gonna figure it out.' That's the message," Bueckers said.
It's been a frustrating season for the Wings, who probably thought Bueckers' coming in would turn a lot of things around for the franchise. She's been fantastic this season, now averaging 19.0 PPG and 5.2 APG after her 16-point, 10-assist double-double on Friday night. But the team around her hasn't been able to rise to her level for the most part. She's the runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year and should land on an All-WNBA team as well.
Curry's tweet came at the beginning of his rookie season when he posted, "Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out." Likely, no one expected him to be the lead man for four championships, leading the NBA's most recent dynasty in Golden State, but he had that belief.
Paige Bueckers Closing in On Franchise Record
With Bueckers' 10 assists on Friday night, she is now 5th in franchise history for assists in a season with 172. Skylar Diggins holds the record with 199, so with four games left to play, Bueckers would need to average 7 per game to pass her. It's not impossible, but missing the game against the Connecticut Sun earlier in the week due to an illness may be what costs her the chance.
Bueckers is also now 9th in franchise history for points in a season, tied for ninth in steals, and is seventh in most field goals made. Her scoring is impressive considering she really hasn't gone to the free-throw line much, averaging just about four attempts per game.
