Paige Bueckers gets huge offseason praise from Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller
Dallas Wings soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers has fully embraced a newer leadership role, and it's a critical one off the court.
Wings GM Curt Miller told reporters, including Dallas Hoops Journal, how pleased he has been in seeing her progression as someone who can really help the team in any facet.
"Paige will be a unifier, someone players want to play with,” Miller said. “Our young core will make us attractive, too. Players will see these young, great teammates and think, ‘That’s our second unit, I want to be a part of that.’”
Miller said Bueckers is more than just an anchor, as she is proactive in conversations with Wings brass.
“Paige wants to be involved in recruiting players to Dallas,” Miller added. “Arike also initiates free agency conversations with me. It’s exciting that your two best players consistently want to talk future. She’ll pick up the phone and call me—‘What about so-and-so?’ … Since the All-Star break, you see the way she and Paige communicate. You can hear them speaking the same language.”
Paige Bueckers Opens Up On Wings Rookie Season
Bueckers previously told USA Network how much she is adapted to playing in the WNBA vs. the winning culture of the UConn women's basketball team.
"It's been a learning process of learning how to stop caring about other people's opinions of you,” Bueckers said. "Don't look to the left, don't look to the right. Run your own race and just be super driven, super purpose-filled, and be super present-minded.”
Bueckers says her mindset is the biggest factor in making sure that she is the best player she can be every single game, regardless of circumstance.
“Embrace the hard, embrace the adversity,” Bueckers added. “I feel like life is all about how you respond to challenges and how you may respond to stuff not going your way, whether that be an injury, a loss, everything should motivate you in a positive way.”
Ultimately, it seems as if Bueckers is a major catalyst in the Dallas Wings' turnaround. With a new regime on the way next year, it's clear that it's only a matter of time before the program takes an entirely different direction as a WNBA contender for years to come, assuming it does things the right way. It all starts with the draft process, and then, potentially, doing enough to at least contend as a low seed in the postseason next year.
But, for now, wins must do the talking.
