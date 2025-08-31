Paige Bueckers gets massive praise from WNBA legends in ROTY debate
Sometimes, an inspiring message from a legend can only raise your game to a higher level, which is the precise explanation when explaining the early greatness of Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers.
The Wings are tumbling as the season continues to wind down, but for Bueckers, she is continuing to stake her case as the WNBA's Rookie of the Year by the end of September. Legends are watching, and one of those includes former UConn great Maya Moore.
"I think it's her competitive spirit, and how much she has a will to win. And how she has won at every single level, and how that has translated every single place she's on," Bueckers told reporters Friday..
Bueckers gave Moore further praise, which goes deeper than just the basketball court.
"I mean, she's a bucket. [I just] enjoy watching her play," Bueckers continued. "And then like I said, the off the court things, as well, separate her from just being a great player on the court."
Moore isn't the only one backing Bueckers' greatness. The same can be said for Sue Bird, who recently opened up about why Bueckers is following a similar stardom trajectory to the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark.
During an appearance on The Athletic's "No Offseason" podcast this past Tuesday, Bird went back to the cookie jar to praise Bueckers' early success.
"I certainly think Paige has the skillset to be one of the top players, for sure," Bird said. "Best in what year? Doesn't even matter. Everyone's gonna have their preference. I think the thing that separates Paige is her efficiency. You saw it in college and you're seeing it now in the WNBA. It's something that's maintained, so you know it's real, no matter who the competition is."
READ MORE: Even while sick, Paige Bueckers proves she’s the Wings’ brightest star
Bird says it is going to be awhile before Bueckers fully embraces being the franchise's biggest star, but it is going to come with patience.
"This is the kind of league, when you're efficient and you're on a team where you're gonna get looks, it's gonna take you a long way," Bird said. "I was in Seattle when they played the Wings, so I was bummed I couldn't see her play. But yeah, I guess I'll let D live on that limb by herself for now."
For now, though, Bueckers' story is just beginning and her confidence level regarding her ability to become one of the game's nest couldn't be more apparent.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers draws inspiration from Steph Curry amid Dallas Wings' skid
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.