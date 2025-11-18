Paige Bueckers reveals she was once mistaken for Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers had a sensational rookie season, winning Rookie of the Year while being an All-Star starter, and also making the All-WNBA Second Team. That's despite the Wings playing poorly this season, going just 10-34, putting them in line to have the best odds of landing the first overall pick for the second year in a row (Lottery to be held on Nov. 23).
However, the offseason is here now, and Bueckers is taking full advantage of it. She's been back to UConn for the national championship ring ceremony, to the United Kingdom for an Arsenal match, and then to Gonzaga to watch one of her former UConn teammates. She she's been everywhere in between.
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi has started a new YouTube show produced by Whistle Sports, where she brings guests on to play golf, they can talk trash, and share stories. She had Bueckers on as a guest for the most recent episode.
Taurasi, at one point, asked Bueckers if she's ever pretended to be someone else. Bueckers said that she instead has been mistaken for Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.
Bueckers said, "In [Washington] DC, [a fan] was like, 'Oh my gosh, are you Sophie Cunningham?'" She was able to laugh about it, and she's clearly not Sophie Cunningham, but it was probably a weird moment at that time.
Sophie Cunningham Called Out Officiating Around Paige Bueckers
Cunningham and Bueckers were both in the news early in the season after Cunningham called out how Bueckers is officiated.
"I love Paige to death. Do not get me wrong, I think she's a hell of a player, and would love to play with her one day. But those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night," Cunningham said on her podcast back in August. "Like, you literally couldn't touch her. Couldn't touch her. And that s*** is so annoying to me. And if you're gonna do that, give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency."
Cunningham has gained a reputation as a tough defender, but she's also been more vocal about the poor officiating in the WNBA than anyone else. She's been fined often for it, which she finds to be funny, but the officiating is definitely something that everyone is worried about in the new CBA.
Bueckers wasn't even really the beneficiary of officiating, as she only has a free throw rate of 28.6%, which was the ninth highest on the Wings.
