Paige Bueckers takes critical celebrity step with star role for Apple TV
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is taking the next step toward superstardom with a groundbreaking announcement. It isn't the one with Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese, but it could elevate Bueckers' career to new heights.
Bueckers has started to let her celebrity status shine through, whether it's attending select Dallas Cowboys games, attending international soccer matches, or being a consistent presence at college football games featuring the likes of the Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Longhorns, to name a few.
Regardless of where Bueckers finds herself, it's quickly getting to the point of being everywhere. So much so, her world has become bigger, as her latest announcement will see her reach the masses in the OTT content-driven space.
In an exclusive report from Deadline's Justin Kroll, Bueckers is set to take on a lead role in a new Apple TV movie called "Jess & Pearl."
Paige Bueckers To Play Role In New Apple TV Drama
The movie's premise is simple: highlight women's sports in a way that captivates the average sports consumer, making them obsessed with the product.
As Kroll summarizes, Bueckers and another main character grow up together and watch their basketball careers blossom before an "epic rivalry" ensues over key distractions that some argue plague college basketball.
READ MORE: Wings' new hire of Jose Fernandez praised by UConn's Geno Auriemma
The film does not have a designated timeline for its release, but its rendering sees it have a similar vibe to "Scandal," which ran for seven seasons on ABC before the show was discontinued in April 2019.
Bueckers, nor Apple, revealed further details.
Nonetheless, though, it's clear Bueckers is taking a leap of faith by putting herself out there toward a wider audience while wanting to prove to herself the national spotlight isn't too big, nor too small, for her to overcome. Some may argue she has already.
Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings, putting up historic numbers en route to a WNBA Rookie of the Year Award accolade. Monday, the Wings hired Jose Fernandez to restart the team's rebuild, as its last conference title came in 2008, alongside the eventual WNBA championship.
The Wings finished at the bottom of the league at 10-34, marking the end of the Chris Koclanes era despite Bueckers having previously restored his faith in him during various rough patches throughout the season.
A clean slate should allow Bueckers the sustainability she has been seeking, as should her ability to showcase a more humanistic side as opposed to only focusing on basketball.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings need to pivot after head coach candidate accepts other job
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.