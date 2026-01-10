Paige Bueckers starts Unrivaled play 2-0 as Breeze beats Hive
The Unrivaled League just went through night two of action in season two, and now, Paige Bueckers' Breeze BC is one of two teams with a 2-0 record, as she led Breeze to a 73-62 win over Hive BC. The Dallas Wings star hit the game-ending shot, which gave her 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in a near triple-double effort while shooting 7/14 from the floor.
She's had two big games to start off the season, but she had a lot of help in this game, as every member of Breeze who played had at least 12 points. Rickea Jackson tied Bueckers with 16 points, adding 6 rebounds. Dominique Malonga had a monster night down low with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Cameron Brink was great off the bench with 14 points and 5 rebounds on an efficient 5/8 shooting. And Kate Martin also had a solid game with 12 points.
Turnovers were a little bit of an issue for Breeze, as Bueckers had 4, and Malonga and Jackson each had three. Neither team could shoot from three in this game, as Breeze was 1/13 and Hive was 0/13, but the free-throw line was a big difference. Breeze shot 10/12 from the line (Jackson and Malonga were each 3/3), while Hive didn't get there nearly as often, going 4/5.
Also of note, Haley Jones is listed as a member of Breeze BC now, giving Paige Bueckers someone she's familiar with from their time together with the Wings last season.
Other Dallas Wings in Unrivaled
The only other Unrivaled game on Friday night was Rose BC against Vinyl BC, and the only person related to the Wings with either team is Rose head coach Nola Henry, who was an assistant for Dallas last year.
Rose won the game 69-67 behind 23 points from Chelsea Gray, while Shakira Austin came off the bench for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The next game with implications for Dallas Wings players comes on Saturday night, as Mist BC will play Laces BC. Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru are on Mist, while Maddy Siegrist is on Laces. No matter what, it'll be the first time this year a Wings player loses an Unrivaled game, as everyone won in night one.
