What Wings star Paige Bueckers said about WNBA CBA negotiations
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are going on strike after the league and player's association failed to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by the Jan. 9 deadline.
Wings guard Paige Bueckers spoke about the work stoppage and what she hopes to see as negotiations continue.
"There are some things we just won't budge on, and we think that we should stand firm in, and then there are things we think we can meet halfway on," Bueckers said via ESPN insider Kendra Andrews.
READ MORE: The clock is ticking for Dallas Wings, WNBA to reach new CBA agreement
Wings, WNBA going into strike
Former league MVP Breanna Stewart, who is part of the group organizing the players' stance on the work stoppage, spoke out about where the league is in regards to the negotiation process.
"While we are both seemingly far apart, there is a place where we can come and find a mutual ground," she said via Andrews, echoing Bueckers' statement.
Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray also put her two cents into the conversation, believing there is a chance of reconciliation between the two sides ahead of the start of the season in May.
"That's what negotiating is," Gray told Andrews. "There are compromises on both ends. There are some things that we're not willing to compromise on, so there's a standard that we won't go below. And so that means that we're having to wait a little longer to not go below our standard, then that's what it is."
The league and players' association are adamant about their wants and needs when it comes to what they want to see on the new collective bargaining agreement. It's clear the two sides are far apart after not coming close to an agreement despite the extension, but change is going to have to come in order for the league to operate how it wants to.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers could be on the best team in Unrivaled League
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.