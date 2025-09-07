Paige Bueckers' teammate makes bold MVP claim for Wings star
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is likely on the verge of winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
Just ask her teammates – more specifically Wings forward Diamond Miller. Miller opened up about Bueckers' rookie season thus far, adding why the ex-UConn legend should bring home the honors.
In an interview with Dallas Hoops Journal, Miller backed her teammate.
"Come on, I mean, I don’t know the statistics about everything, but she’s probably leading in most of them for this team,” Miller said. "She’s really a dynamic player. She’s probably going to be MVP one day in this league. She’s really talented. I think she deserves it — first team, too.”
Miller isn't the only Wings player who would recommend Bueckers. Just ask Haley Jones.
“I think that Paige is such a special player, not only because she can score in such variety — three levels, four, obviously she does all the little things — but I think she also does the right thing,” Jones said. "At the end of the game, she could take the shot, and a lot of times she passes. She has faith in us. I think just her basketball IQ and making every single person around her better is insane.”
Paige Bueckers Has Been Incredible, But She's Always Crediting Teammates
Bueckers herself said it has been a pleasure getting to gel with her teammates, even though wins have been harder to come by all year.
"If teams send two, three people to me, it ends up being like a four-on-three or a three-on-two out of the play and out of the action when teams send that many bodies at me," Bueckers said. "And then it’s just fun to play to my teammates and let them eat and let them cook. So really it’s been fun.”
Coach Chris Koclanes sees her potential, too. It's only the beginning, he says.
"Teams are going to try to take certain things away, but with her, you can’t take everything away,” Koclanes said. "You can put her in ball screens to attack coverages, get her touches in the low post or pinch post, and use her as a screener. Credit to Paige for leaning into all that and not relenting when teams get physical and take away option A.”
Bueckers' team is still winding the season down. Dallas (9-33) travels to Los Angeles to play the Sparks (19-22) Sunday evening, with tip set for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
