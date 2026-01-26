Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled Teammate Briefly Discloses Vibe Playing With Wings Star
Soon-to-be second-year Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has already emerged as a breakout star in Unrivaled for the Breeze BC team, and her teammates are beginning to take notice.
At a recent press conference, Bueckers was shouted out by forward-center Dominique Malonga, who plays for the WNBA's Seattle Storm. Malonga has only played six games with Bueckers thus far and has seen immediate growth and seamless chemistry from the Wings star.
Paige Bueckers Earns Huge Praise
“It’s been amazing," Malonga said. "She’s a great playmaker, she sees the floor very well — I just have to be ready anytime because I know with her, I can get that ball all the time.”
Malonga and Bueckers led the way as the Breeze beat the Lunar Owls, 75-68, to improve to 4-2 on the season. Bueckers led all scorers with 28 points, while Malonga added 21 in the victory. Bueckers kept Malonga involved throughout, even though she played more minutes than Malonga. The Breeze currently sits in third place in the eight-team league, winning back-to-back games. Entering Monday night's game against the first-place Laces Basketball Club, the Breeze only sit one game back with seven games remaining in the regular season.
The Breeze will head to Philadelphia on Friday to play the Phantom, who currently sit at 4-3. They are led by guard Kelsey Plum, alongside forward Aliyah Boston. Both of whom are stars in their own right in the WNBA, as Plum plays for the Los Angeles Sparks after spending a bulk of her career in San Antonio and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Boston plays for the Fever and holds the distinction of the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the same award Bueckers won last season.
The team is still learning to play together, but what is remarkable is the fact that Bueckers is showing no signs of slowing down at all.
In fact, she may be kickstarting a massive sophomore WNBA season, something she said on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast was a selling point for her to join the league.
"It's a great hub to have [in] the offseason," Bueckers said. "And I think, in the offseason, the best way to get better [at basketball] is to play. And this provides different opportunities in practice and games to play, to get better, to get your conditioning in, to get your lifting in. I just think, it's like, the best-of-the-best here."
And so far, it seems that way.
