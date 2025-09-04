Sue Bird adds extra layer to Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers WNBA media narrative
Sue Bird continues to support Paige Bueckers every chance she can. While she respects Caitlin Clark's abilities as her second season comes to a close, Bueckers suggests the media is doing a subpar job covering Bueckers' rookie season as opposed to Clark's from this past year.
Bird appeared on the "A Touch More" Podcast to discuss all things WNBA, including the Clark-Bueckers debate.
" I think Paige is really popular," Bird said. "What I would say that I'm noticing that's lacking, not just for Paige... Where is the 'more?'" She then noted how the media coverage has increased from around four percent to 16 percent in recent years, but everyone in the community wants it to be more."
Bird didn't stop there, though. She says Bueckers deserves similar treatment to Clark, almost suggesting both are mirror images of each other.
READ MORE: Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers continues to impress with another WNBA award
"I think at times, when people say Paige should have more, that means Paige should be taking away from Caitlin," Bird said. "And it doesn't. Caitlin deserves everything she gets, and Paige deserves more. "I think, specific to Paige, you might argue her popularity, and the people that are fans of her, has been underrated. Which shocks me."
Bird said once the media recognizes its wrongdoing, Bueckers will begin to get better coverage overall.
"And I think people forgot how popular and how engaging Paige is, and how people are drawn to her," Bird said. "She should be followed and covered in a way that is similar to what we saw with Caitlin, because that's how popular she is."
Bird clarified her remarks further, reiterating that it's an attempt to seperate the narratives around both players holistically.
"And that's not to compare them, and that's not to diminish Caitlin," Bird said. "That's not what it's about. It's about talking about Paige."
The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings are Two Different Teams
Dallas and Indiana are going in opposite directions as far as its respective seasons are concerned, but this isn't to write-off the possibilities of both teams making a significant leap in the coming years.
For now, though, the Wings' season is nearly coming to a close. Including Thursday's game against Golden State, Dallas has three games remaining, which also includes a trip to Los Angeles to play the Sparks this Sunday before hosting the Phoenix Mercury a week from Thursday.
The Wings have dropped their last eight games in a row, stumbling to a 9-32 record as the WNBA's worst team.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.