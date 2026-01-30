UConn's Geno Auriemma Pokes Fun at Wings Star Paige Bueckers About Her Defense
UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma went on a brief rant before the Huskies' win Wednesday night.
Auriemma was primarily in a celebratory mood as Aaliyah Edwards entered the Huskies of Honor during a 97-39 rout against Xavier.
The Huskies led by five late in the first half before the one-sided nature of the Big East contest set in. The Huskies are still the Huskies, even if Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers’ college years are beginning to become a chapter in women’s college basketball history.
And Bueckers recognizes that herself, even if she isn’t around the program daily any longer. And that’s part of the sport that comes with time.
After the game, though, Auriemma let loose when speaking to reporters about the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, for which Sarah Strong and KK Arnold are in consideration.
When Bueckers was a Husky, though, Auriemma said the current Wings guard thinks she was snubbed in a big way, or at least he joked that she did.
Paige Bueckers Wanted More Defensive Recognition?
“This is the first time in years, not counting Paige thinking she should have won it three years in a row, we haven’t had anybody win that,” Auriemma said, pausing to take the time of giving Bueckers the slight playful jab.
Auriemma was far from done, though, admitting that this era of UConn women’s basketball is just different.
Maybe the way we are playing is a lot different than we played last year. We’ve beaten four top-10 teams, right? And in all those high-profile games, people saw that defensively we’re able to disrupt people, and these two are the most disruptive, “Auriemma said. “It’s good to be in a position to have kids on that list.”
Auriemma did take a moment, too, to reveal just how good UConn has been defensively even before Bueckers arrived.
“On our wall over there, Stef Dolson was the National Defensive Player of the Year, Gabby Williams was, Kia Nurse was, and Moriah Jefferson was,” Auriemma said. So we’ve had unbelievably talented defensive players.”
Now playing for the Wings alongside her current stint in Unrivaled, It’s clear Bueckers and Auriemma continue to remain close and he’ll do his best to defend his former players whenever he can.
Bueckers is no different, and it’s safe to assume Auriemma’s support throughout her career will continue. The two have continued to trade playful barbs despite Bueckers moving on to the professional ranks, and the day that Bueckers' name gets added to the rafters will be a special moment for both UConn legends.