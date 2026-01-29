Wings' Paige Bueckers Sends Message to Former UConn Teammate on Night of Honor
Aaliyah Edwards added her name to the UConn history books on Wednesday night, and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers made sure to congratulate her for it.
Edwards had her name added to the "Huskies of Honor" on Wednesday night as UConn faced and blew out Xavier, 97-39. She joined a host of legends, including Sue Bird, Napheesa Collier, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, and Diana Taurasi, as her No. 3 jersey went into the rafters.
Among those to congratulate her for the honor was her college teammate and Unrivaled rival, Paige Bueckers. It's a little hard to hear the video tribute, but you can hear Bueckers say how deserving Edwards was of the honor.
Edwards and Bueckers were both part of the famous 2020 recruiting class, but Bueckers ended up at UConn a year longer due to a knee injury. UConn didn't win a national championship until after Edwards graduated, but Edwards still had an incredible career. She was a two-time All-American and led the Big East in field goal percentage during her junior and senior seasons. That led her to being drafted 6th overall by the Washington Mystics, but she was traded to the Connecticut Sun midway through this past season.
However, she's broken out as one of the big stars of Unrivaled this year, averaging a double-double at 21.7 PPG and 13.0 RPG, which is by far the most in Unrivaled. The only other person averaging double-figure rebounds is Paige Bueckers' teammate on Breeze BC, Dominique Malonga, who is bringing in 10.9 RPG. She's also shooting an impressive 57.1% from the floor.
Paige Bueckers could be the next one in line to be added to the "Huskies of Honor." She was the National Player of the Year as a freshman, then won a national championship her senior year. She was a three-time First Team All-American in her career and is one of the more individually accomplished players during her time in college.
Bueckers and Edwards will play against each other again in Unrivaled action on February 17th, and with the WNBA announcing their schedule, the Wings and Sun will meet in Dallas on August 2nd and August 30th, and they'll play a game in Hartford on July 2nd.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.