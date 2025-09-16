The unique way Paige Bueckers found out she won WNBA Rookie of the Year
Dallas Wings sensation Paige Bueckers was officially named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, which surprised no one. The more surprising thing was how she found out she won the award.
Bueckers appeared on the "Jennifer Hudson Show" on Tuesday, and as she was dancing and walking through the hype tunnel that they've become famous for, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was waiting at the end with the official Rookie of the Year trophy. It had to be a nice surprise for Bueckers after a historic rookie season, even if she likely knew the award was coming at some point.
Bueckers had one of the greatest rookie seasons in WNBA history, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.6 SPG. She became the quickest player to 500 points and 150 assists, passing Caitlin Clark on the way.
Unfortunately, the Wings weren't very successful despite Bueckers' historical season, going just 10-34, barely surpassing last season's winning percentage. That, paired with last season's bad results, leaves the Wings with the best odds to land the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, as they hope to pair Bueckers with another young star.
The Voting for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Was Surprising
It was no surprise that Bueckers took home the award for Rookie of the Year, as ESPN had been predicting it and the Associated Press already named her as their winner, but the voting breakdown is worthy of discussion.
Bueckers should've been the unanimous winner, but a few voters had other ideas. Of the 72 voters, 70 of them gave their vote to Bueckers. Two voters gave their votes to Washington's Sonia Citron, though.
There was a late season push for Citron to be the winner by some fans and her coach, but her numbers don't really compare to Bueckers', averaging 14.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.3 SPG.
Some tried to argue that because Citron was more available (playing all 44 games) and was on a better team, but the Mystics won just six more games and also missed the playoffs, so it couldn't have been that much of a difference.
