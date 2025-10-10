Who made All-WNBA team next to Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers?
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers continues to rack up honors after her first season in the WNBA.
Bueckers was named to the All-WNBA Second Team alongside New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston and Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike.
"Bueckers’ rookie campaign was one for the record books. She tallied the third-most points (692) and assists (194) by a rookie in WNBA history, while posting the highest single-game scoring performance ever by a rookie with her 44-point outing at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Her 30-game double-digit scoring streak to start her career is the third-longest in WNBA history behind A’ja Wilson (33 games, 2018) and Candace Parker (32 games, 2008), while her 17 20-point games finish tied for fifth all-time," a press release wrote.
"The UConn graduate who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft set Wings franchise rookie records for points, points per game, assists, assists per game and points-assists double-doubles (2)."
Bueckers makes All-WNBA Second Team
The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year was the only first-year player to be named to an All-WNBA team. The First Team consisted of Las Vegas Aces center and league MVP A'ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.
While Bueckers failed to make the First Team, being chosen for the Second Team is far from a disappointment.
"The 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year led all rookies in total points (692), points per game (19.2), total assists (194) and assists per game (5.4). Among all players, Bueckers ranked fifth in scoring average, sixth in steals per game (1.6) and ninth in assists per game. The 6-0 guard, who was voted as a starter for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, set a WNBA single-game scoring record for rookies with 44 points at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20," the WNBA's official press release wrote.
For making the Second Team, Bueckers will receive a bonus of $5,150.
Next season, she will look to take the leap and become a member of the First Team.
