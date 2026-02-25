Wings' Paige Bueckers Outshines Caitlin Clark in Impressive WNBA Stat

Games with more turnovers than field goals made by a rookie guard averaging 19+ points:



Paige Bueckers — 0

Seimone Augustus — 0

Arike Ogunbowale — 1

Cappie Pondexter — 1

Caitlin Clark — 13



Flawless P! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/5ZVQZh1IuX