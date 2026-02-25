Wings' Paige Bueckers Outshines Caitlin Clark in Impressive WNBA Stat
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is writing her own story despite having only played in the WNBA for one season.
From winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award to starring in commercials, it has been a unique ride for Bueckers thus far, and it's only getting started.
An underrated stat shows that Bueckers is already on par with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, if not better, in one specific category.
Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers Runs Deep
During Clark's rookie season, the Fever guard had 13 games with more turnovers than field goals as she averaged at least 19 points per game in each. Bueckers, meanwhile, had zero.
Clark and Bueckers share mutual respect for one another, though, regardless of what the statistics indicate.
"I think a lot of us, me and Caitlin even played together on the junior Olympic level when we were younger," Bueckers said on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. "I mean, we were in high school, and it was always a fun time, and we all played really well together. I still feel we had one of the best U-16 or U-17 teams to ever exist, and to see it all come into fruition of us all living out our dreams and what we talked about and what we've worked for, and to get to the pros and God-willing we all want to represent USA at the Olympic level, we feel like that's the highest level that we can represent ourselves in our country."
Even though basketball is what both Clark and Bueckers are critiqued upon, Bueckers knows that deep down, the bond they once shared is still there.
"We're friends, but again, it's respect to the competition, so we understand how media works and how they want to pin two people against each other, and they're supposed to hate each other and blah, blah, blah," Bueckers added. "So we all understand that, and it's all in the love of the game, but at the same time, to have two fanbases that really hate each other have to come together for a couple months, it would be really fun. And so everybody would just have to get along for a little bit."
Assuming there is a WNBA season after all, Bueckers and Clark will have a chance to reunite their competitive spirit when the Fever and Wings play each other. At the end of the day, though, the final score and individual stats will tell the story of who got the last laugh.
