WNBA legend offers high praise to Paige Bueckers after tying record

Cynthia Cooper is proud of Bueckers for tying her WNBA rookie record.

Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers recently tied a WNBA record by scoring 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. That's the most points ever in a game by a rookie, tying Cynthia Cooper, and is just another step in the phenomenal season that Bueckers has had.

Cynthia Cooper recently appeared on the "We Need to Talk" podcast and gave a lot of love to Bueckers for being able to tie her record.

"Paige Bueckers is just amazing, right?" Cooper asked. "Yes, she just broke my record by one point, but I love to see it because I love the energy and the excitement that’s generated around what—not just women’s basketball, but around her specifically and her team, the Dallas Wings. They’re doing an amazing job there. And it’s always nice to see the young talent come in and show out right from the beginning."

Cooper continued to be even more complimentary of Bueckers, giving her credit for bringing her A-game every night since she entered the WNBA, and is confident she's going to be a superstar in this league.

"Now, you can always tell who’s going to make a great pro,” Cooper continued. “It’s by what they do off the court, what they do before they get to practice or the training sessions, mentally how she prepares herself. She’s never too high, never too low. She’s right there, even-keeled and just focused. She’s driven. She’s focused. And I think she’s going to have an amazing professional career.”

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action against the Atlanta Dream in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings Sinking Despite Paige Bueckers' Historic Start

With the Wings' loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, they fell to 9-31 on the year, matching the exact record they had last season, and there are still four games to go. Bueckers has been fantastic this season, averaging 18.9 PPG and 5.4 APG, but the Wings have struggled mightily this season.

A lot of it has been due to injuries, as just about every player has missed extended time with one injury or another. They had eight players on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Dream.

As of now, the Wings have the worst record in the WNBA (the Chicago Sky have the same number of wins but fewer losses due to fewer games played). And because the WNBA Draft Lottery is based on the record of the last two years, the Wings are in the driver's seat to have the best odds in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

