WNBA mock draft gives Dallas Wings another No. 1 pick to team up with Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings could have the No. 1 overall pick again in the 2026 WNBA Draft, giving them a chance to build on their roster.
PFSN writer Josh Weil conducted a recent mock draft where the Wings take UCLA center Lauren Betts with the No. 1 overall pick.
"While the Wings may be tempted to go with Azzi Fudd based on her relationship with last year’s top pick, Paige Bueckers, Lauren Betts is a can’t-miss prospect. She is the clear top pick in this draft and is only behind UConn’s Sarah Strong on ESPN’s Top 25 players for 2025-26," Weil wrote.
"This spot is very deserved, and she also has a strong case for the top spot. Betts has improved in each of her three years of college, first at Stanford and then at UCLA, and most recently posted 20.2 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game, along with an impressive 2.9 blocks per game. Betts and Bueckers would be a dynamic duo in this league immediately."
Bueckers, Betts could form strong pair
The Wings are in need of a big to team up with Bueckers in the pick-and-roll game. At 6-7, Betts would be one of the league's tallest players, giving her the opportunity to catch lobs from Bueckers and form a strong 1-2 punch for the Wings.
There are other prospects that could catch the Wings' eyes, like UConn guard Azzi Fudd or Spanish center Awa Fam, but Betts is a prospect that isn't seen every year. The Wings might not have a chance to draft a big of Betts' caliber in future years, so they should take advantage of the opportunity to do that now.
Betts' college season begins in November while the WNBA Draft isn't scheduled until April, but the league's impending lockout could possibly push the timeline a little further back.
