WNBA star Paige Bueckers reveals her favorite NBA player and it’s no surprise
Soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers is already soaking up the offseason, but is doing so in a way one might not expect from one of the Dallas Wings' biggest stars, alongside being a key face of the WNBA.
Attending sporting events in the Dallas area is something Bueckers has grown accustomed to as of late as she continues to build her brand as not just a star athlete but someone the Dallas community can rally around.
One of those stars she is aiming to connect with as a feature mentor is Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, with whom Bueckers has grown friendly with over the last year or so.
Bueckers previously told PEOPLE Magazine how much she has grown personally thanks to Irving’s help.
“He’s been my player growing up, and I’d always looked up to him, and he has just like a really unique journey and story,” Bueckers said. “I feel like he’s misunderstood sometimes. And for me, for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people’s opinions — that’s something I really admired growing up.”
Bueckers followed up Monday night when she attended the Dallas Mavericks’ preseason opener and was spotted interacting with Irving courtside.
“He really cares about the next generation and women’s basketball,” Bueckers said. “He’s always been supportive, and it means so much coming from someone like him.”
Bueckers later revealed how she and Irving initially connected, as it was more so by chance than anything else.
“It was just through social media,” Bueckers said Monday. “He kinda reached out and just offered the support and just offered sort of like a mentorship position for me. He’s my favorite basketball player ever. He’s just an amazing, genuine human being.”
It’s safe to assume that, given their friendship, Bueckers will likely be seen at more Dallas-based sporting events. This past Saturday, Bueckers was present on the sideline at the TCU-Colorado football game. The Horned Frogs (4-1) outlasted Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes (2-4) 35-21 to give them their first conference win of the season.
As of now, though, Bueckers’ hype couldn’t be more prevalent as she won the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award this past season despite the Wings failing to make the postseason while needing to make a coaching change to continue what may be a long rebuild.
For now, though, Bueckers is continuing to enjoy her newfound professional spotlight.
