Bears vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Bet on Bears to Win?)
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears picked up their first win of the 2025 season in Week 3 in dominant fashion, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into Week 4 against a Las Vegas Raiders team that has dropped two in a row.
The Raiders opened the season with a win over the New England Patriots, but they’ve lost by double digits to the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders since.
Las Vegas’ offense is just 24th in the NFL in EPA/Play, and it’s been unable to get rookie running back Ashton Jeanty going behind a terrible offensive line.
Does that change against a Chicago team that did allow 52 points in Week 2 before turning in a complete performance in a Week 3 win?
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Can Chicago pull off an upset on the road? Here’s a breakdown of my score prediction for Bears vs. Raiders in Week 4.
Bears vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +1.5 (-120)
- Raiders -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Bears: -105
- Raiders: -115
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The odds in this matchup have flipped since opening with the Bears as 1.5-point favorites.
While the Raiders won their first game of the season as underdogs, they are just 1-2 against the spread and both of these teams have yet to cover in a loss.
Bears vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I shared why I’m backing the Bears to win this game in our betting preview at SI Betting:
The Raiders’ offensive line has been a massive issue in the 2025 season, as the team ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Rush and Smith has already taken 12 sacks in three games.
After taking Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Las Vegas has not been able to rely on the running game because the rookie has been hit behind the line of scrimmage on 57 percent (!) of his carries in the 2025 season.
The Bears are just 25th in EPA/Play on defense this season, but they did take a step forward in Week 3 against Dallas. A lot of Chicago’s defensive struggles are inflated by a 52-point shellacking from the Detroit Lions, but I think Chicago can actually hold a lesser offense like Las Vegas’ in check on Sunday.
On offense, the Bears are now 16th in EPA/Play and 11th in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season, and Williams has shown some serious growth in just three weeks.
Since Las Vegas’ offense has been stuck in mud for most of the season, I lean with the Bears – who have been explosive at times offensively – to pick up a road win in Week 4.
I’m not wavering on my early-week lean, as I think Chicago is only going to get better offensively as Williams gets comfortable in Ben Johnson’s scheme.
After a nice Week 1 win, the Raiders have not competed in back-to-back weeks. They shouldn’t be favored on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 30, Raiders 23
