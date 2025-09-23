Bears vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears turned in their best performance of the 2025 season in Week 3, blowing out the Dallas Cowboys to move to 1-2 in the 2025 season.
Now, the Bears hit the road in Week 4 to take on Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders, who have dropped back-to-back games after winning their season opener against the New England Patriots.
Las Vegas failed to score 10 points in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and then it was blown out by the Washington Commanders (without Jayden Daniels) in Week 3, even though a few garbage time scores made the score look a little more respectable.
Ben Johnson and the Bears are trying to shake two tough losses to NFC North opponents off to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC, and they’re set as 1.5-point road favorites in the odds for this Week 4 clash.
The Raiders, who are in a three-way tie for last in the AFC West, failed to cover in their lone home game (Week 2) so far this season.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Bears vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears -1.5 (+100)
- Raiders +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Bears: -112
- Raiders: -108
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bears vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bears record: 1-2
- Raiders record: 1-2
Bears vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Bears are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas is 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 0-1 against the spread at home.
- The Bears are 0-1 against the spread on the road.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Bears’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Raiders’ games this season.
Bears vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Jaylon Johnson – out
- TJ Edwards – questionable
- D'Marco Jackson – questionable
- Kyler Gordon – questionable
- Colston Loveland – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Decamerion Richardson – questionable
- Michael Mayer – questionable
Bears vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
After a couple of rough showings to start the season, Williams had a great game in Week 3 against a weak Dallas defense.
Williams threw for 298 yards and four scores in Week 3, completing 67.9 percent of his passes while not taking a single sack. It was a huge step forward for the former No. 1 overall pick, and he’ll look to build on that in Week 4 against Las Vegas.
The Raiders are a beatable defense for Williams and the Bears, as they rank 20th in EPA/Play and 27th in EPA/Pass this season. So, Caleb could find some open windows on Sunday to continue a strong start to the season from a touchdown perspective (he’s thrown seven in three games).
Bears vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
The Raiders’ offensive line has been a massive issue in the 2025 season, as the team ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Rush and Smith has already taken 12 sacks in three games.
After taking Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Las Vegas has not been able to rely on the running game because the rookie has been hit behind the line of scrimmage on 57 percent (!) of his carries in the 2025 season.
The Bears are just 25th in EPA/Play on defense this season, but they did take a step forward in Week 3 against Dallas. A lot of Chicago’s defensive struggles are inflated by a 52-point shellacking from the Detroit Lions, but I think Chicago can actually hold a lesser offense like Las Vegas’ in check on Sunday.
On offense, the Bears are now 16th in EPA/Play and 11th in EPA/Pass in the 2025 season, and Williams has shown some serious growth in just three weeks.
Since Las Vegas’ offense has been stuck in mud for most of the season, I lean with the Bears – who have been explosive at times offensively – to pick up a road win in Week 4.
Pick: Bears Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)
