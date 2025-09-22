NFL Week 4 Opening Odds for Every Game (Ravens Favored Over Chiefs on Sunday)
Three weeks are down in the 2025 NFL season, and a few teams are already in danger of falling completely out of the playoff picture heading into Week 4.
Monday Night Football in Week 4 features two games, including one with two winless teams – the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. While that isn’t a great game, there are some great matchups in Week 4, including:
- Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday night)
The Ravens are favored in their matchup with the Chiefs, which could be a potential playoff matchup later on this season in the AFC. Plus, the Eagles are road favorites in the opening odds against the undefeated Buccaneers, who are looking to dethrone Philly in the NFC.
The biggest favorite in Week 4? The Buffalo Bills, who are favored by 15.5 points against the New Orleans Saints. The closest spread? There are multiple games set at 1.5, including the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals – a key NFC West battle.
No matter what game you’re looking to bet on, the SI Betting team has you covered with the opening odds for Week 4. Let’s dive into the lines for every game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Odds for Every Week 4 Game
Thursday Night Football – Sept. 25
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 28 – 9:30 a.m. NFL Dublin Game
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday, Sept. 28 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Chargers -6 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -7 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Spread: Commanders -3 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -15.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -4.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 28 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -4.5 (-105)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Bears -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Sept. 28
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Packers -5.5 (-115)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Monday Night Football – Sept. 29
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
