Is Dallas Goedert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Chiefs)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had a strong showing in the team’s season opener, but he will miss Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury.
Goedert has officially been ruled out for this matchup, leaving the Eagles with one less option in their passing game, which struggled as a whole, in Week 1.
Goedert had a big showing in Week 1, catching all seven of his targets for 44 yards against the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s possible his absence could open up some more chances for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who both had underwhelming showings in the team’s season opener.
However, there is a prop bet for quarterback Jalen Hurts that I think is the best play in this Super Bowl rematch.
With the Eagles set as road favorites, here’s how to wager on Hurts on Sunday.
Best Eagles Prop Bet for Week 2 vs. Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-130)
Earlier this week, I shared in SI Betting’s best props and anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game why Hurts is the top Eagles player to back to find the end zone:
This is one of the most automatic bets in the NFL, as Hurts has an unstoppable play in the Tush Push that he can turn to in the red zone.
The Eagles quarterback controlled the team’s Week 1 win with his legs, rushing 14 times for 62 yards and two scores. In the Super Bowl last season, Hurts torched the Chiefs for 72 yards and a score on the ground.
For a player that has double-digit rushing scores in four straight seasons, Hurts is undervalued at this number in Week 2.
