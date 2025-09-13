Eagles vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The game of the week in the NFL features a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and there are a ton of players to consider betting on in the prop market during this matchup.
The Eagles’ offense got off to a fast start in Week 1, rising Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the team did not throw the ball a lot – especially to wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Does that change in Week 2?
Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost Xavier Worthy to a shoulder injury in Week 1, and Patrick Mahomes may be forced to look elsewhere on offense with Rashee Rice still suspended for the next five games.
Betting on props is a great way to up the action in the NFL, and I have a few picks – including an anytime touchdown scorer – for this Week 2 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (-155)
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-130)
- DeVonta Smith UNDER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (-155)
With Worthy banged up, the Chiefs may turn to Marquise Brown once again in Week 2 as their top receiver.
Brown was targeted a whopping 16 times in Week 1, catching 10 passes for 99 yards to lead the Kansas City passing game.
I don’t expect the same volume in Week 2, but with Rice suspended and the Chiefs looking for answers on offense, Brown is by far their most proven option at receiver. I expect him to have a pretty sizable workload, especially if the Chiefs fall behind.
Philly allowed 110 yards to Dallas’ No. 1 receiver – CeeDee Lamb – on 13 targets in Week 1.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (-130)
This is one of the most automatic bets in the NFL, as Hurts has an unstoppable play in the Tush Push that he can turn to in the red zone.
The Eagles quarterback controlled the team’s Week 1 win with his legs, rushing 14 times for 62 yards and two scores. In the Super Bowl last season, Hurts torched the Chiefs for 72 yards and a score on the ground.
For a player that has double-digit rushing scores in four straight seasons, Hurts is undervalued at this number in Week 2.
DeVonta Smith UNDER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Last season, Smith failed to clear this line in five of his 13 games, and he saw just three targets in Week 1.
While the former first-round pick caught all of those passes for 16 yards, Jalen Hurts threw for just 144 yards overall in the Eagles’ win.
Philly may look to the air more in Week 2, but it’s worth noting that Smith was targeted just five times in this matchup in the Super Bowl (although he did clear this yardage line).
I’m not nearly as bullish on the Eagles throwing the ball after seeing the lack of volume for both Smith and A.J. Brown in Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
