Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba appears to be a true game-time decision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
JSN is listed as questionable for this Week 3 matchup after he was added to the Seattle injury report on Saturday with an illness.
It’s possible that Smith-Njigba will be at less than 100 percent even if he plays, and the spread for the Seahawks-Saints matchup has moved from Seattle -7.5 to Seattle -7 in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Over the first two weeks of the 2025 season, JSN has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, hauling in 17 passes for 227 yards, clearing the 100-yard mark in both of his games.
If he’s unable to go on Sunday, Seattle may look to lean on its running game and Kenneth Walker III more in this matchup. Plus, Cooper Kupp (seven catches, 90 yards in Week 2) would likely be in line for a major target share on Sunday.
Since he’s just dealing with an illness, there is still a chance that JSN plays, but as of this writing, there has not been a new report on his status since he was added to the injury report on Saturday.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bet for Smith-Njigba if he is able to go on Sunday afternoon.
Best Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prop Bet for Week 3 vs. Saints
Earlier this week, I shared in SI Betting’s best anytime touchdown scorer picks column why I’m backing JSN to find the end zone on Sunday:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+130)
Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has gotten off to a great start in the 2025 season, catching 17 passes for 227 yards, but he has yet to find the end zone.
I think that changes in Week 3.
JSN has been targeted a whopping 23 times by Sam Darnold already this season, and he’s recorded at least eight catches and at least 103 receiving yards in both of his games.
With usage like that, it’s only a matter of time before the former first-round pick scores his first touchdown of the season.
The Seahawks will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and they allowed three touchdown passes to Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Overall, the Saints have allowed the second-most passing scores in the NFL.
This is a dream matchup for JSN, who is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for Seattle. I think he’s a great bet at +130 to score against one of the worst defenses in the league so far in 2025.
