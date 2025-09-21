Best NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jaxon Smith-Njigba, This Quarterback on Sunday)
Sunday is upon us in Week 3 of the NFL season, and it’s time to bet some touchdowns.
The SI Betting team is back with two more picks for the action in Week 3, and we’re coming off a very profitable Week 2…
… because we had a sweep!
That’s right, Iain MacMillan cashed an anytime touchdown scorer prop for DK Metcalf while Peter Dewey hit one for Puka Nacua, moving the season long record to 3-1 in this market.
So, why don’t we keep the momentum rolling into a loaded Week 3?
Each week, Dewey and MacMillan will pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
There are a bunch of intriguing matchups on Sunday, including a potential shootout between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys in the late window. Plus, some key matchups – the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers – could have some huge implications on the playoff race.
This week, we’re eyeing a wide receiver and a quarterback – who is set at +200 – to find the end zone.
Here’s the full breakdown of each touchdown prop for Week 3 as we aim to pull off another sweep.
Best NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Daniel Jones Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
Daniel Jones Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
The Indianapolis Colts have seemingly decided to use Daniel Jones' legs when they get close to the end zone, as he's already recorded three rushing touchdowns this season.
That trend is in a great spot to continue this weekend when the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans, who rank last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA through the first two weeks.
If Jones continues his streak of scoring rushing touchdowns, this could be the last week that betting on him to do so has any value, so let's get in while we still can.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey
Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has gotten off to a great start in the 2025 season, catching 17 passes for 227 yards, but he has yet to find the end zone.
I think that changes in Week 3.
JSN has been targeted a whopping 23 times by Sam Darnold already this season, and he’s recorded at least eight catches and at least 103 receiving yards in both of his games.
With usage like that, it’s only a matter of time before the former first-round pick scores his first touchdown of the season.
The Seahawks will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and they allowed three touchdown passes to Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Overall, the Saints have allowed the second-most passing scores in the NFL.
This is a dream matchup for JSN, who is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for Seattle. I think he’s a great bet at +130 to score against one of the worst defenses in the league so far in 2025.
