Is Jayden Daniels Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Commanders)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the team's Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to return in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Daniels is off the team's injury report and will start on Sunday Night Football, a huge boost for a Washington team that is just 3-5 and on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC this season.
However, even with Daniels back, the Commanders remain three-point underdogs in the odds for this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington opened the week as a 3-point dog with Daniels' status still up in the air after he missed Monday night's loss to KC.
It's possible oddsmakers expected Daniels to return for this game all along, as he was able to practice early in the week for Washington.
Washington is 2-3 when Daniels starts, and he gives the Commanders a much higher offensive ceiling when he plays. Veteran Marcus Mariota and the Washington offense scored just seven points in the loss to Kansas City in Week 8.
In his five games this season, Daniels has thrown for 1,031 yards, eight scores and one pick. He hasn't been as dominant as he was in his rookie season, but he does give the Commanders a better chance to win and keep their season alive in Week 9.
Meanwhile, Seattle is looking to keep pace in the NFC West, as it enters Sunday's action in a tie with the Los Angeles Rams at 5-2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
