Positive Jayden Daniels Injury Update Doesn't Move Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds for NFL Week 9
The Washington Commanders didn't have quarterback Jayden Daniels in their Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but it appears he has a chance to play in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared that Daniels had a good rehab session and is expected to practice on Wednesday -- the team's first practice of the week.
Daniels has missed three games this season, and Washington is just 1-2 in those matchups, including the loss to Kansas City on Monday night.
Getting Daniels back would be a massive boost for a Washington team that is in danger of missing the playoffs this season. The Commanders are just 3-5 through their first eight games, and they'll need a major turnaround in the coming weeks to get back in the playoff conversation in the NFC.
Oddsmakers opened the Commanders as 3-point underdogs on Sunday night, and that line held steady after Washington lost to Kansas City. The Commanders are still 3-point dogs even after Quinn's comments, as DraftKings and other books clearly value the 5-2 Seahawks as a playoff-caliber team.
Washington is 2-3 when Daniels starts, and he gives the Commanders a much higher offensive ceiling when he plays. Veteran Marcus Mariota and the Washington offense scored just seven points in the loss to Kansas City in Week 8.
In his five games this season, Daniels has thrown for 1,031 yards, eight scores and one pick. Hopefully, Washington will get him back on Sunday, but the team's injury reports throughout the week will help tell the story if the star quarterback has made a quick recovery from his hamstring ailment.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
