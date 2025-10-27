NFL Week 9 Opening Odds for Every Game (Chiefs Favored in Sunday Showdown With Bills)
Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season features a potential AFC Championship Game (especially since we've seen it before), as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes hit the road to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
KC has yet to play in Week 8 (it takes on the Washington Commanders on Monday night), but it has gotten back over .500 after a slow start to the season. Meanwhile, Buffalo snapped a two-game skid in Week 8, dominating the Carolina Panthers, 40-9.
That's the game of the week in Week 9, but there are some other interesting matchups as well.
Lamar Jackson is expected to return from a hamstring injury on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins while two AFC contenders in the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans battle on Sunday in the 1 p.m. EST window.
There are a bunch of teams on the bye in Week 9, as the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all won't play. However, six teams are coming out of the bye, meaning we will have 14 games to bet on.
If you have an early lean, or are looking to bet on a matchup before the odds move, this is a great chance to get ahead of the action this week.
Here's a look at the opening odds for every Week 9 game!
NFL Odds for Every Week 9 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday Night Football – Oct. 30
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Ravens -7 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 2 – 1 p.m. EST Games
San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants
- Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Broncos -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Patriots -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Chargers -10 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bears -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Colts -2.5 (-118)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -11.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 2 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Jaguars -3 (-120)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -13.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 2
Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Nov. 3
Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -3 (+100)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.