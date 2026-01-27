Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Nebraska-Michigan, Missouri-Alabama, and More)

Get out the brooms! We pulled off the 3-0 sweep in yesterday's edition of Daily Dunk, cashing in on both Alabama and Arizona to cover, as well as the OVER between Penn State and Ohio State.

We move on to today's slate of games, and with a packed schedule tonight, there are plenty of options for us to choose from. Let's dive into my top three plays.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Michigan State -15 (-110) vs. Rutgers

Nebraska +10.5 (-110) vs. Michigan

Alabama -10.5 (-110) vs. Missouri

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Prediction

Rutgers is truly one of the worst teams in the country, and in my opinion, has little chance to hang with Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights rank 337th in effective field goal percentage and 239th in defensive efficiency. To make matters worse, the majority of their offense comes from the interior, and now they have to face one of the best interior defenses in the country. Michigan State keeps teams to shooting just 46.7% from two-point range.

Michigan State ranks 65th in effective field goal percentage, but the Spartans post unusually better shooting numbers when playing on the road, which is rare in college basketball. Their effective field goal percentage improves by 1.6% when playing on the road, which should help them tonight.

I think the Spartans run away with the win tonight.

Pick: Michigan State -15 (-110)

Nebraska vs. Michigan Prediction

It's crazy to see that an undefeated team is set as a double-digit underdog, but that's what we have tonight. It's not like Nebraska doesn't have any impressive wins either. The Cornhuskers have already beaten the likes of Creighton, Illinois, and Michigan State.

Nebraska ranks 23rd in effective field goal percentage and 12th in defensive efficiency. They rank below the Wolverines in both areas, but not by enough to justify this 10.5-point spread.

It's also worth noting that Nebraska is a three-point shooting team, and the perimeter is where you can attack this Michigan team. The Wolverines rank first in opponent two-point field goal percentage, but 38th in opponent three-point field goal percentage.

I'll take the points with the Cornhuskers.

Pick: Nebraska +10.5 (-110)

Missouri vs. Alabama Prediction

Any time that Alabama plays, we have to look at how its opponent does when defending the perimeter. 40% of Alabama's points this season have come from three-point shots. Tonight, the Crimson Tide will face a Missouri team that ranks 289th in opponent three-point field goal percentage. To make matters worse, they allow their opponents to shoot 40.1% from beyond the arc when playing on the road.

If you want to look at some more advanced metrics, Alabama ranks 13th in effective possession ratio, while Missouri ranks 194th.

I'll lay the 10.5 points with Alabama tonight.

Pick: Alabama -10.5 (-110)

