Patriots vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for AFC Championship Game (Bet Kayshon Boutte to Have Another Big Game)

The AFC Championship Game is set. The New England Patriots will head to Denver to take on the Broncos, who will be starting Jarrett Stidham at quarterback with Bo Nix sidelined.

These two teams met each other in the AFC Championship twice in recent memory, meeting there in both 2014 and 2016. The Broncos won both of those matchups as the Patriots have historically struggled playing in Denver in the playoffs, even during the peak of Tom Brady's dominance.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for Sunday afternoon's showdown.

Patriots vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets

Kayson Boutte OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via DraftKings

Jarrett Stidham OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-113) via Caesars

TreVeyon Henderson Longest Rush OVER 10.5 Yards (-110) via DraftKings

Kayson Boutte OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

One of the best strategies to move the ball against the Broncos' defense is to throw the ball to whatever side of the field that Patrick Surtain isn't lined up on. With Surtain likely shadowing the Patriots' top receiver, Stefon Diggs, throwing to Kayshon Boutte on the other side of the field would be a smart strategy for the New England offense.

Boutte has racked up 66 yards and 75 yards in the Patriots' first two postseason games, and he's in a great spot to have another strong performance on Sunday.

Jarrett Stidham OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Jarrett Stidham to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 2-ranked prop for Championship Sunday:

I expect Sean Payton to implement a handful of designed quarterback runs for Jarrett Stidham. He already did those for Bo Nix, but those could get cranked up another notch for a quarterback who isn't going to have the chemistry with their receivers or the ability to throw the ball down the field as Nix did.

In his two starts with the Raiders, Sitdham combined for 14 carries for 84 yards, proving that he's athletic enough to move the ball with his legs.

TreVeyon Henderson Longest Rush OVER 10.5 Yards (-110)

TreVeyon Henderson has shown his explosiveness this season. He had 10 games this season where he ripped off at least one run of 11+ yards. Now, he gets to take on a Broncos' defense that teams have found some success running against this season.

Additionally, if the Patriots get off to a big lead, as the betting spread points to being a possibility, the Patriots may lean on the run game to drain the clock, giving Henderson plenty of rushing opportunities.

