Rams vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for NFC Championship Game (Fade Blake Corum)

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off in the NFC Championship on Sunday night.

The two NFC West teams have been the consensus top two teams in the NFL for the past two months, and now they'll play in a rubber match with a berth in Super Bowl 60 on the line. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this marquee matchup.

Rams vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Kenneth Walker III OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Rashid Shaheed OVER 1.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Blake Corum has played around 36% of offensive snaps for the Rams through the first two rounds of the playoffs, so I don't expect him to get many carries against the Seahawks, especially with Los Angeles set as the underdog. Even when Corum does play, he's going to have a tough test ahead of him as the Seahawks rank first in opponent yards per carry (3.7), first in opponent rush EPA, and first in opponent rush success rate.

Kenneth Walker III OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Kenneth Walker to go over his rushing yards total as my top prop for this week:

With Zach Charbonet sidelined this week, Kenneth Walker is expected to get the bulk of work for the Seattle Seahawks. He could have a great matchup ahead of him, too, as he gets to face a Rams defense that has regressed in the final stretch of the season. Overall, they have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, an average mark at best.

People don't realize just how much the Seahawks run the ball. 50.61% of their offensive plays are running plays, which is the second-highest run play rate in the NFL. Walker is going to get plenty of work, and he has a chance to rack up the yards against a Rams defense that has been subpar at best of late.

Rashid Shaheed OVER 1.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Rashid Shaheed has had at least one carry in seven of his 10 games since being traded to the Seahawks midseason. Now, with Zach Charbonet sidelined, I expect Shaheed to get a few more carries via jet sweeps and tosses. He had two carries for 27 rushing yards against the 49ers last week, and we only need him to gain two or more yards in the NFC Championship.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!