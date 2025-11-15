Ravens vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
The Baltimore Ravens got off to a disastrous start to their 2025 season, but have ripped off three straight wins since their Week 7 BYE. They can make it four straight wins when they hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.
You can find my best overall bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this AFC North showdown.
Ravens vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets
- Lamar Jackson OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Derrick Henry UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+190) via BetMGM
Lamar Jackson OVER 204.5 Passing Yards (-113)
The Ravens would be smart to stay away from running the football, which would feed right into the Browns' biggest strength. Instead, they should let Lamar Jackson air the ball out. Jackson has been extremely efficient since returning from his injury, so expect him to pick apart this Browns secondary.
Derrick Henry UNDER 76.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Derrick Henry to go under his rushing yards total is my No. 9-ranked player prop for Week 11:
There aren't many things the Browns do well, but stopping the run is certainly one of them. They rank second in opponent rush EPA, second in opponent rush success rate, and second in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.6 yards per rush. Remember, Derrick Henry ran for just 23 yards in their Week 2 meeting, averaging a measly 2.1 yards per rush. I think his yards total is too high in the rematch.
Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+190)
It seems to be a common theme that as a season progresses, Mark Andrews becomes more involved in the passing game. He has hauled in a combined three touchdowns in the Ravens' last two games, serving as Jackson's most confident target in the red zone. If that continues on Sunday, he's going to be a great bet to score at +190 odds.
