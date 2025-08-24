Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees are aiming to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.
Boston has won the first three games of this series, and eight of the nine matchups between these teams this season, but oddsmakers have set it as an underdog at Yankee Stadium.
Dustin May (4.59 ERA) will make his fourth start since being traded to Boston, and he’ll get his first taste of one of the best rivalries in all of pro sports.
Meanwhile, the Yankees are leaning on Rodon, who has pitched well in 2025, but struggled against Boston.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s series finale.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-149)
- Yankees -1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- Red Sox: +140
- Yankees: -172
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (13-7, 3.24 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Red Sox record: 71-59
- Yankees record: 69-60
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)
This season, Rodon has allowed just 103 hits in 152.2 innings of work, but I’m fading him in a tough matchup against Boston on Sunday.
The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching and fourth in batting average, and they’ve tagged Rodon twice already this season.
In his two starts against Boton, Rodon has allowed nine total runs, allowing seven hits and three hits in those matchups.
With Boston’s offense dominating this series so far, I wouldn't be shocked to see Rodon give up five or more hits for the second time this season against the Yanks’ chief rival. Overall, Rodon has nine starts with five or more hits allowed.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Can Boston complete the sweep? I shared why I think it’s possible in today’s MLB best bets at SI Betting:
How can anyone trust the Yankees right now?
New York has gone just 4-15 against AL East opponents that are over .500 this season, and it turned in its worst showing of this series in a blowout loss on Saturday afternoon.
Now, the Yankees are favored with Carlos Rodon on the mound, but I think there is a ton of value in backing Boston to pull off the sweep.
Not only are the Sox 8-1 against New York this season, but they have outclassed the Yankees offensively in this series, outscoring them 19-4, allowing just one run over the last two games.
Rodon (3.24 ERA) has pitched well for the Yanks this season, but he’s 0-2 against Boston, allowing 10 hits and nine runs (eight earned) across two starts (10.0 innings pitched). On top of that, New York is just 14-12 in his starts despite his impressive ERA, a sign that you can’t count on run support from this home-run-or-nothing attack.
Meanwhile, Dustin May has looked good since being traded to Boston at the deadline, allowing just five runs in three starts (2.87 ERA), while striking out more batters (17) than innings pitched (15.2).
Boston is just 1-2 in those games, but I can’t pass up a chance to bet on the Sox at plus money in a matchup they’ve dominated in 2025.
Pick: Red Sox Moneyline (+140 at DraftKings)
