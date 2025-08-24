Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Yankees, Dodgers-Padres, Astros-Orioles)
Today’s MLB action features a Sunday Night Baseball matchup between two of the biggest rivals in MLB, as the Boston Red Sox aim to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees.
I have a bet for that matchup as part of Sunday's MLB best bets here at SI Betting.
The Yankees have taken a major step back after making the World Series last season, and the team they lost to — the Los Angeles Dodgers — has fallen out of first in the NL West, heading into a crucial series finale with the San Diego Padres.
There are a ton of great series finales to dive into on Sunday, as wild card positioning and division races are up for grabs on the home stretch of the 2025 regular season.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite bets for Sunday’s action.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Boston Red Sox Moneyline (+140) vs. New York Yankees
- Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres UNDER 8 (-113)
- Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-137) vs. Houston Astros
Boston Red Sox Moneyline (+140) vs. New York Yankees
How can anyone trust the Yankees right now?
New York has gone just 4-15 against AL East opponents that are over .500 this season, and it turned in its worst showing of this series in a blowout loss on Saturday afternoon.
Now, the Yankees are favored with Carlos Rodon on the mound, but I think there is a ton of value in backing Boston to pull off the sweep.
Not only are the Sox 8-1 against New York this season, but they have outclassed the Yankees offensively in this series, outscoring them 19-4, allowing just one run over the last two games.
Rodon (3.24 ERA) has pitched well for the Yanks this season, but he’s 0-2 against Boston, allowing 10 hits and nine runs (eight earned) across two starts (10.0 innings pitched). On top of that, New York is just 14-12 in his starts despite his impressive ERA, a sign that you can’t count on run support from this home-run-or-nothing attack.
Meanwhile, Dustin May has looked good since being traded to Boston at the deadline, allowing just five runs in three starts (2.87 ERA), while striking out more batters (17) than innings pitched (15.2).
Boston is just 1-2 in those games, but I can’t pass up a chance to bet on the Sox at plus money in a matchup they’ve dominated in 2025.
Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres UNDER 8 (-113)
The Dodgers have lost the lead in the NL West, but they’re just a game back heading into Sunday’s series finale.
The Dodgers and Padres have combined for three and six runs in the first two games of this series, a trend we’d expect from a San Diego team that is one of the best UNDER squads in the league (72-54-4) this season.
On Sunday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.90 ERA) gets the ball against Nick Pivetta (2.81 ERA). This is a great pitching matchup, and I think it’s a perfect recipe for yet another UNDER.
Even though the Padres have a strong record in 2025, they’ve done it by leaning on their staff. San Diego ranks just 22nd in runs scored in 2025, but it has the best bullpen ERA (2.87) and the second-best team ERA (3.50) in baseball.
The Dodgers are just 18th in team ERA (4.16) because of their suspect bullpen (4.19 ERA), but they’ve played a ton of low-scoring games in Yamamoto’s starts, finishing with eight or fewer combined runs in 16 of his 24 outings.
With Los Angeles struggling to score in this series, I wouldn’t be shocked to see another pitcher’s duel on Sunday afternoon.
Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (-137) vs. Houston Astros
Baltimore Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers has looked like his former All-Star self in the 2025 season, posting a 1.41 ERA in 12 starts while leading the under .500 O’s to a 9-3 record when he’s on the mound.
Rogers has given up two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 12 starts, and he’s been elite in the month of August, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.51 FIP while allowing just 20 hits in 28.0 innings of work.
He should have a massive advantage over Spencer Arrighetti and the Houston Astros on Sunday, as Arrighetti has a 6.94 ERA in five starts this season.
Houston is just 1-4 in those games, and Arrighetti has given up exactly five runs in three of his five starts. He’s taken Houston out of games early, and I expect Rogers to outduel him on Sunday.
As long as the Baltimore bullpen can hang on late – and it may not have to go long since Rogers has thrown seven or more innings in three starts this month – I like the O’s to win outright in this series finale.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.