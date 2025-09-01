Every NFL Team’s Super Bowl Odds for 2025 Season (Bills, Ravens and Eagles Set as Co-Favorites)
As the NFL preseason nears its end, not much has changed in how oddsmakers see the 2025 season settling.
Although the Eagles had opened at +650 to win the Super Bowl again, they’re tied as co-favorites with the Bills and Ravens at +700.
Buffalo, in particular, is drawing rising intrigue — not just from oddsmakers shaving its odds from +750 to +700, but also from several AI-driven projections that peg the Bills as the most likely champions overall.
Peering behind the numbers, what truly sets Buffalo apart is their path: an easier schedule filled with home tilts against elite teams and a defense primed for a breakthrough, making them a compelling bet beyond just superficial odds. The Eagles, despite being favorites, are battling the weight of high expectations and tougher forecasts.
The Kansas City Chiefs have seen their stock dip slightly in this market, now sitting at +850, slipping behind both the Ravens and Bills. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions remain respectable contenders at +1400, a nod to their emerging core and offseason optimism despite missing their offensive and defensive coordinators taking off elsewhere.
Perhaps the most peculiar price is on the 49ers, who, despite enduring a 6-11 season of injuries and other miscues, they've held steady at +1900 or so with the second-best odds amongst NFC teams, buoyed by the draw of potentially playing Super Bowl LX at their home field in Santa Clara.
Super Bowl LX Odds
- Buffalo Bills: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +600
- Philadelphia Eagles: +700
- Kansas City Chiefs: +850
- Green Bay Packers +1300
- Detroit Lions +1400
- Washington Commanders: +1900
- San Francisco 49ers +2000
- Los Angeles Rams: +2200
- Denver Broncos: +2200
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2200
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2500
- Minnesota Vikings: +2800
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +3500
- Houston Texans: +4000
- Chicago Bears: +4500
- Arizona Cardinals: +5500
- Seattle Seahawks: +6000
- New England Patriots: +6000
- Dallas Cowboys: +6500
- Atlanta Falcons: +8000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
- Miami Dolphins: +12500
- Las Vegas Raiders: +15000
- New York Giants: +15000
- Carolina Panthers: +15000
- Indianapolis Colts: +15000
- Tennessee Titans: +20000
- New York Jets: +25000
- Cleveland Browns: +40000
- New Orleans Saints: +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.