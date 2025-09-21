Is Xavier Worthy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Giants)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been downgraded to out for Sunday night's matchup with the New York Giants.
Worthy is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1, and he'll miss his second game in a row for the Chiefs.
This is a huge blow for a Kansas City offense that has struggled so far in the 2025 season. The Chiefs are 0-2 and have not been able to get anything consistent going in the passing game.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has become the team's No. 1 receiver with Worthy out and Rashee Rice suspended. Brown has 21 targets and 15 catches through the first two games of the season, but it hasn't turned into much in the yardage department.
With Kansas City taking on a favorable opponent in the Giants (who allowed 37 points to Dallas in Week 2), can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense turn things around on Sunday night?
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Chiefs' passing game in Week 3.
Best Chiefs Prop Bet in Week 3 With Xavier Worthy Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier today, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and Chiefs star Travis Kelce is certainly in the mix:
Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+140)
Believe it or not, Travis Kelce should have two touchdown catches this season.
The star tight end caught one in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he likely cost himself a score in Week 2 after bobbling a ball on the goal line that was eventually intercepted.
Still, he’s one of the most reliable targets in this offense, and Kelce should have a big role against a Giants offense that has been torched by opposing tight ends so far in 2025:
- Week 1 vs. Zach Ertz: 3 catches, 26 yards, TD
- Week 2 vs. Jake Ferguson: 9 catches, 78 yards
Mahomes has found Kelce in the red zone already in 2025, and I expect him to continue to trust his veteran tight end in Week 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.