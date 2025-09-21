Chiefs vs. Giants Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 3
What’s better than closing out a Sunday of football than betting on some touchdowns in primetime?
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants will aim to provide a few more scores than we saw in Week 2 when the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings played on Sunday night.
Kansas City is favored in this game, but both of these teams are off to 0-2 starts in 2025.
After not scoring a touchdown in Week 1, the Giants hung 34 points on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, making them an interesting offense to bet on when it comes to this market.
There are some stars in this game including Giants wideout Malik Nabers and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that could be worth betting on to show out in primetime.
Let’s dive into the three players I’m targeting to find the end zone on Sunday night in Week 3.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+145)
- Patrick Mahomes Anytime TD (+265)
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+140)
Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+145)
Nabers has been elite to open the 2025 season, catching 14 of his 25 targets for 238 yards and two scores.
Both of Nabers’ touchdowns came in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s received at least 12 targets from Russell Wilson in each game.
Now, Nabers takes on a Chiefs defense that is allowing the 10th-most net yards per pass attempt and ranks 27th in defensive EPA/Pass this season. KC allowed three scores to the Los Angeles Chargers through the air in Week 1, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Nabers get loose for a long score in Week 3.
Patrick Mahomes Anytime TD (+265)
Is Patrick Mahomes undervalued as a runner right now?
With the Kansas City offense struggling, Mahomes has been forced to use his legs more, racking up 123 yards and two scores on the ground on just 13 carries.
Now, he takes on a Giants team that has allowed the second-most yards per carry in the NFL this season in Week 3.
While Mahomes isn’t a primary red zone option on the ground for the Chiefs, his ability to improvise has allowed him to score on the ground in back-to-back weeks. At +265, he’s worth a shot with Kansas City searching for ways to energize its attack in 2025.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+140)
Believe it or not, Travis Kelce should have two touchdown catches this season.
The star tight end caught one in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he likely cost himself a score in Week 2 after bobbling a ball on the goal line that was eventually intercepted.
Still, he’s one of the most reliable targets in this offense, and Kelce should have a big role against a Giants offense that has been torched by opposing tight ends so far in 2025:
- Week 1 vs. Zach Ertz: 3 catches, 26 yards, TD
- Week 2 vs. Jake Ferguson: 9 catches, 78 yards
Mahomes has found Kelce in the red zone already in 2025, and I expect him to continue to trust his veteran tight end in Week 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.