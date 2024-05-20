2024 CFL Preseason Week 1 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
It may not count towards the regular season, but football is officially back in Canada as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 1 of the 2024 CFL preseason on Monday at 4 p.m. EST.
Fans in Canada, the United State and internationally can watch the game for free by streaming on CFL+.
Winnipeg had an unfortunate end to a great season as they lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the last seconds of the Grey Cup. Expectations for the Bombers are high this season as they look to make a fifth-straight Grey Cup and break a two-game losing streak in the title game.
The Corey Mace era officially begins in Saskatchewan after the team went 6-12 just a season ago. With the team adding some help in the running game and looking to build the defense back up, there is optimism that the Riders could find themselves on the right side of the record this season.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Top Storylines
1. Chris Streveler’s Return to the CFL
Starting quarterback Zach Collaros will not be playing in the first preseason game, which leaves Chris Streveler as the starter. This is the first time Streveler has been in the CFL since 2019 when he left for the NFL.
Streveler was a stellar quarterback in Canada, throwing for 2,698 yards and rushing for another 1,167 with 41 total touchdowns in two seasons with Winnipeg. He led the CFL in rushing touchdowns with 12 in 2019 helping the Bombers win the Grey Cup.
2. Winnipeg’s Position Battles
This leaves the door open for a training camp battle of who will be third string. Streveler will be number two with Eric Barriere and Terry Wilson battling for the third spot. Barriere is listed as the backup while Wilson will be the third string for the game.
Offensive line will be a focus during preseason as they must find a right tackle and left guard. Eric Lofton is getting the start at right tackle and Liam Dobson starting at left guard.
3. Riders Playing Starters
The Riders appear to be playing the starters for the game, but what is not known is how long they will be in the game. There is excitement about seeing all the new pieces in place from the offseason.
Running back A.J. Ouellette will have the most attention as he starts in the backfield. Jermarcus Hardrick will be holding strong at right tackle. On the defensive side, the team will debut middle linebacker Jameer Thurman and defensive end Malik Carney after signing the two in free agency.
