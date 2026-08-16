Tom Brady Surprises Collectors at New CardVault Palo Alto Store

CardVault by Tom Brady officially opened the doors to its newest location Saturday morning in Palo Alto, bringing its immersive hobby-shop experience to the heart of Silicon Valley.

And collectors who showed up to the store opening got an unexpected bonus: Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and CardVault co-owner made a surprise appearance at the grand opening, much to the delight of hundreds of collectors and sports fans who packed Town & Country Village throughout the morning.

Brady Joins the Celebration

Brady didn’t just make a brief appearance. He stayed for nearly two hours, handing out free packs for kids to rip, signing cards and memorabilia, posing for photos with fans and participating in the store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tom Brady signed memorabilia and posed for photos with fans who attended the opening of the new CardVault by Tom Brady store. | CardVault by Tom Brady

Some attendees began lining up as early as 6 a.m. for the 10 a.m. opening. The first 50 received limited-edition CardVault Palo Alto store hats with a Stanford-inspired design, while collectors inside ripped packs, searched bargain boxes for singles, shopped an impressive selection of sealed wax and browsed sports and TCG cards and authenticated memorabilia, including signed helmets from Bay Area sports legends.

The first 50 people in line got limited edition Palo Alto store hats, inspired by neighboring Stanford University. | Lucas Mast/Collectibles on SI

The Palo Alto store is CardVault’s 17th retail location and its second in the Bay Area, following the opening of its San Francisco flagship across from Oracle Park earlier this year.

Why Palo Alto?

For CardVault co-founder Chris Costa, the location checks several boxes.

Costa pointed to Stanford University’s storied history and international recognition, Silicon Valley’s position as a center of business and innovation, and Palo Alto’s proximity to Brady’s hometown of San Mateo, all within a passionate sports market that includes the 49ers, Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants and prominent college athletic programs.

“It’s a really good melting pot of all the things we look for in a new market,” Costa said.

Collectors of all ages were able to browse sealed wax, singles across all sports, and pick up CardVault by Tom Brady merch. | Lucas Mast/Collectibles on SI

The new location offers single cards, sealed boxes and packs, authenticated memorabilia and opportunities to buy, sell, trade and submit cards for grading.

Taking the Hobby Shop Experience to Scale

While online marketplaces, breaks and social media have transformed collecting, Costa remains a firm believer in the importance of the traditional card shop.

“The physical component of our industry—the brick-and-mortar store and the community it creates—is the core and the backbone of the hobby,” Costa said.

Costa recalled spending hours as a young collector flipping through dollar bins, browsing showcases and opening boxes at his local card shop. CardVault’s goal is to recreate that experience for both new and experienced collectors while making it consistent across a growing national footprint.

“We’ve set out to tackle that true hobby shop experience at scale,” Costa said.

That includes standardized staff training and the ability to buy, sell and trade through the same processes whether a collector walks into Palo Alto, San Francisco or another CardVault location.

Visitors to the store will find sealed wax. memorabilia, singles at all prices, and knowledgable staff. | Lucas Mast/Collectibles on SI

Growing CardVault—and the Hobby

Costa also sees physical stores as an important place to help educate and inform kids and people that are new to the hobby to make sure they have a positive experience.

He pointed to basic questions around box formats, grading and the growing number of products and releases that can challenge even experienced collectors.

Like other CardVault by Tom Brady stores, the Palo Alto shop features nods to local athletes and teams. | Lucas Mast/Collectibles on SI

“The number one thing we need to be doing as an industry—and we’re certainly focusing on it at CardVault—is educating all of the new collectors coming into the hobby,” Costa said.

CardVault’s growth received another boost this week with the announcement of a strategic investor group, a star-studded roster that includes Jay-Z, Aaron Judge, Connor McDavid, Dana White, John Henry and The Kraft Group, along with prominent leaders from the investment and business worlds.

For Costa, the group brings something special beyond capital.

“I call them door openers,” Costa said. “They’re like the team with the crowbar on a firefighting team—they can come in and kick a door down and help us open up conversations and opportunities.”

Bay Area pro and college legends are featured prominently in the Palo Alto store, including Stanford QB John Elway. | Lucas Mast/Collectibles on SI

Brady, Costa said, has already helped open doors for the company. He believes the expanded investor group can do the same as CardVault enters additional markets.

“As we’re growing and going into new markets and looking to develop new relationships with people in those cities, that’s gonna be the real unlock for us,” Costa said.

Cutting the ribbon on the latest Card Vault by Tom Brady store in Palo Alto. | CardVault by Tom Brady

For Bay Area collectors, one of those doors is now officially open in Palo Alto, creating a new destination for special events, trade nights and experiences designed to build community and grow the hobby.