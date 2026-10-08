1957 Topps Football: 4 PSA 10s That Continue To Draw Collector Interest

When it comes to the 1957 Topps Football set, collectors continue to marvel at how rare it is to find some of these cards in higher-graded conditions, and as a result, the market continues to drive the prices of such cards to some impressive levels.

That said, I wanted to take a closer look at four cards from the 1957 Topps Football set and see how well the higher-graded versions have performed over the last several years.

1957 Topps - Bart Starr - Card No. 119 | https://www.sportscardspro.com/game/football-cards-1957-topps/bart-starr-119

Although collectors are drawn to the horizontal, dual-image design of the cards and an extraordinary rookie class featuring several NFL icons (like Bart Starr, for example) it is actually the higher-graded, lesser-known names that are capturing the wallets of vintage collectors that have a penchant for such cards.

Gino Marchetti – Indianapolis Colts – Card No. 5

1957 Topps - Gino Marchetti - Card No. 5 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/265627?g=10>=SINGLE_GRADED

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $6-$15, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 16 PSA 9s and 155 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on September 23, 2018, and was sold for $6,800 via Fanatics Weekly.

Royce Womble – Indianapolis Colts – Card No. 86

1957 Topps - Royce Womble - Card No. 86 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/265713?g=10>=SINGLE_GRADED

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $2-$5, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 21 PSA 9s and 167 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on October 28, 2018, and was sold for $5,400 via Goldin.

Howard Cassady – Detroit Lions – Card No. 80

1957 Topps - Howard Cassady - Card No. 80 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/265707?g=10>=SINGLE_GRADED

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $8-$15, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 16 PSA 9s and 137 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on October 28, 2018, and was sold for $2,880 via Goldin.

Leo Nomellini – San Francisco 49ers – Card No. 6

1957 Topps Football - Leo Nomellini - Card No. 6 - PSA 10 | https://goldin.co/item/1957-topps-football-6-leo-nomellini-psa-gem-mt-10-1-of-1r8913

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $8-$20, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10, followed by 12 PSA 9s and 135 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on October 28 2018, and was sold for $2,520 via Goldin.

Late-1950’s football cards have always caught the eye of vintage collectors and the 1957 Topps football set stands out as one of the most sought-after. However, many of its PSA 10s, such as those of Gino Marchetti, Royce Womble, Howard Cassady, and Leo Nomellini attract collectors due to their incredibly low higher-graded population counts for both PSA 9 and PSA 10 versions and also sell at hundreds of times the value of their raw counterparts.