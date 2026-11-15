We are back with the Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week for Week 10 of the NFL Season. This week's top sales feature Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. We have the pleasure of seeing some new names on this list, which is always a welcome sight.

Starting off the list with one of the more frequent names, we have Tom Brady.

5. 2008 Topps Finest Moments Superfractor /1 Tom Brady PSA 10 MBA Silver Diamond Cert

2008 Topps Finest Moments Superfractor /1 Tom Brady PSA 10. Sold for $84,180 on Nov. 14, 2026 through Goldin. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $84,180 on Nov. 14, 2026 through Goldin.

What's better than having a 1/1 card? Not much, but having that card come back from grading as a 10 and having an MBA Silver Diamond Certification has to be on that short list. This Tom Brady card from 2008 has a lot going for it, and it was sold for $84,180 through Goldin on Nov. 14, 2026.

4. 1986 Topps Jerry Rice #161 PSA 10

1986 Topps Jerry Rice #161 PSA 10. Sold for $85,000 on Nov. 10, 2026 through Fanatics Buy Now | Fanatics Buy Now via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $85,000 on Nov. 10, 2026 through Fanatics Buy Now.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Jerry Rice joining us on our list this week, and it is wonderful to have him. This card, his 1986 rookie card, is graded PSA 10 and honors the most prolific NFL receiver of all time.

3. 2000 Upper Deck SP Authentic Tom Brady PSA 10

2000 Upper Deck SP Authentic Tom Brady PSA 10. Sale Info: Sold for $91,500 on Nov. 14, 2025 through Goldin. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $91,500 on Nov. 14, 2025 through Goldin.

One week after Tom Brady absolutely dominated the top 5 sales of the week, he is back on the list at No. 3. This time, a week after his homecoming as an announcer to Foxborough, where he discovered the uncomfortable accommodations in the announcer booth, he is sharing the list with some other players.

Brady, who, during the game when the Patriots were drubbed by the Packers, continuously commented on the sad state of the announcer booth with limited headroom, might use his sway and influence to make things better for his announcer brethren in the future. Or, he may not do that at all. Either way, we will likely see the former Patriots and Buccaneers QB on the list for weeks, months and years to come.

1A. 2017 Panini National Treasures Stars & Stripes Patrick Mahomes BGS 9.5

2017 Panini National Treasures Stars & Stripes Patrick Mahomes BGS 9.5. Sale Info: Sold for $97,600 on Nov. 14, 2026 through Goldin. | Goldin through Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $97,600 on Nov. 14, 2026 through Goldin.

We have ourselves a tie at the top in this week's top football card sales rankings. The first we will cover is Mr. Patrick Mahomes II on a rookie card from 2017. It is a Panini National Treasures Patch Auto in immaculate condition with a Gem Mint BGS 9.5.

1. 2025 Topps Chrome NFL Honors Gold Shield /3 Josh Allen Topps Encased

2025 Topps Chrome NFL Honors Gold Shield /3 Josh Allen Topps Encased. Sold for $97,600 on November 14, 2026 through Goldin. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Information: Sold for $97,600 on November 14, 2026 through Goldin.

It has felt like only a matter of time before we have Josh Allen in the number-one spot on our top-five countdown. He has been a dominant force in the NFL as a truly remarkable player. Now, off the field / in the collectibles world, he is also rising to the top. Welcome to #1 Josh Allen; whether it is a tie or not, it still counts.