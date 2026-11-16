Welcome back to the Top 5 Sports Card Sales of the Week for Nov. 9th through Nov. 15th. In the last week, Steph Curry cards drew big-time bids during Goldin's recent auctions, with two of his cards making the top five. Michael Jordan and F1 champion Kimi Antonelli also made strong showings with their gorgeous cards, but LeBron James's rookie patch auto brings home the title this week.

Let's get right to it with the countdown!

5. 2025 Topps Chrome F1 Sapphire Edition Padparadsha /1 Kimi Antonelli PSA 10

2025 Topps Chrome F1 Sapphire Edition Padparadsha /1 Kimi Antonelli PSA 10. Sold for $433,100 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin. | Goldin via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $433,100 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin

Our friend Kimi Antonelli is back in the Top 5 Sports Card Sales of the Week for the first time since he led the list on Oct. 19, 2026. At that time, his 2025 Topps Chrome Auto SuperFractor PSA 10 was sold for $878,400 on Oct. 18, 2026, through Goldin.

This time, another 2025 Topps 1/1 was sold, but this time it was the Padparadsha PSA 10 without the autograph. Still, this is a huge sale for an F1 card and the second-highest sale of a Kimi Antonelli card and the 5th biggest F1 card sale ever.

4. 2007-08 Fleer Ultra Autographics Blue Michael Jordan PSA 10/ Auto 10

2007-08 Fleer Ultra Autographics Blue Michael Jordan PSA 10/ Auto 10. Sold for $495,591 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin. Pop 1. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $495,591 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin.

The great Michael Jordan is at the number three spot on our list this week. This card is an incredibly special example of the 2007-08 Fleer Ultra Blue Autographics card as it is the only PSA 10 graded example of this fantastic card.

3. 2009-10 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor /50 Stephen Curry BGS 9.5

2009-10 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor /50 Stephen Curry BGS 9.5. Sold for $701,500 on Nov. 14, 2026. Pop 15. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $701,500 on Nov. 14, 2026 through Goldin.

A fresh-faced Steph Curry looks like he couldn't be happier to be in the NBA on his 2009-10 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor out-of-50 rookie card. The feeling is mutual, Mr. Curry; we are very happy to still have you in the NBA for your 18th season.

2. 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Edition Padparadscha Auto /1 Stephen Curry Topps Encased

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Edition Padparadscha Auto /1 Stephen Curry Topps Encased. Sold for $732,001 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin Auctions. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $732,001 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

Thank you Steph Curry for not straying too far.

We have our second 1-of-1 Topps Chrome Padparadsha card on the list, and we have our second Stephen Curry card on the list as well. This one features a photograph of Curry shooting the ball and is surrounded by the glistening foil of the highly-valued padparadsha card treatment.

1. 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Auto /23 LeBron James PSA 6/ Auto 10

2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Auto /23 LeBron James PSA 6/ Auto 10. Sold for $2,318,000 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $2,318,000 on Nov. 15, 2026 through Goldin.

King James tops our list this week with a fantastic rookie card from the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection. LeBron James had recently been near the top spot, taking second place two weeks ago, but this time he's at #1 with a gigantic sale of a rookie patch-auto card.

With that, we conclude this week's list and we hope to see you again next week for another installment of the Top 5 Sports Card Sales of the Week.