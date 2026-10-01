1960 Topps Baseball: Higher Grades Are Driving Higher Prices

The 1960 Topps Baseball set remains one of the most sought-after post-war sets because it’s able to combine an aesthetic horizontal style with a checklist that possesses an extraordinary level of star power. The set, which includes such players as Mickey Mantle, Willie McCovey, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Roberto Clemente, provides collectors with a sense of nostalgia, while the secondary market sees the higher-graded versions of any of its cards (such as PSA 8s, PSA 9s, and PSA 10s) continue to command top dollar.

In this article, I wanted to take a closer look at four such cards in an effort to validate the continued market demand and appreciation of cards from this set. Here’s a closer look at the Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Luis Aparicio, and Hoyt Wilhelm cards.

Card No. 200 - Willie Mays - San Francisco Giants

1960 Topps Willie Mays - Card No. 200 - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/43062813/psa

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $90-$120, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 3 PSA 10s followed by 28 PSA 9s, and 332 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 17, 2019, and was sold for $75,000 via Heritage.

Card No. 563 - Mickey Mantle - New York Yankees

1960 Topps Mantle | https://www.psacard.com/spec/psa/182591?g=10>=SINGLE_GRADED

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $275-$350, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 4 PSA 10s followed by 74 PSA 9s and 564 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on March 8, 2021, and was sold for $61,200 via Goldin.

Card No. 240 - Luis Aparicio - Chicago White Sox

1960 Topps Aparicio | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1960%20Topps%20PSA%2010&saleId=heritage-50085-192055

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $5-$15, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10 followed by 21 PSA 9s and 164 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on May 16, 2026, and was sold for $31,720 via Heritage.

Card No. 359 - Hoyt Wilhelm - Baltimore Orioles

1960 Topps Card No. 359 Hoyt Wilhelm - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1960%20Topps%20PSA%2010&saleId=scp-48953

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $5-$10, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10 followed by 18 PSA 9s and 199 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on May 16, 2026, and was sold for $31,720 via Heritage.

As the 1960 Topps Baseball set continues to attract baseball collectors from many angles, keep in mind that the higher-graded, low-population cards are among the most sought-after throughout the entire hobby. That said, while names like Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle often stop collectors dead in their tracks, names such as Luis Aparicio and Hoyt Wilhelm are beginning to gain significant traction throughout the marketplace.