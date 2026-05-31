In the history of Topps flagship baseball card sets, there have only been four horizontal base designs: 1955, 1956, 1960, and 1973. While the horizontal layout gave the cards a unique and distinctive appearance, Topps eventually abandoned the format for their base cards.

In the 1960s, horizontal cards were harder for kids to organize and flip through in shoe boxes. Today, they take up extra display space and sit awkwardly in slabs since grading labels are always vertical.

Cards in the sixth series (#375–440) of the 1960 Topps Baseball set can be found with gray, cream, or white backs | Card Ladder

Despite those drawbacks, many collectors consider the 1960 Topps set one of the most visually striking sets ever produced. The dual-color backgrounds paired with the black-and-white action photos created a classic 1960s look.

The 1960 Topps Venezuela Tattoos are among the most obscure "cards" ever produced by Topps. These were distributed in small quantities within Venezuela and intended to be used rather than saved, so surviving examples are incredibly rare. This Mickey Mantle example sold for $43,920 on May 16, 2026. | Card Ladder

The set was released just as a baseball card boom was taking shape. Topps sold cards in wax packs, cello packs, and one-cent penny packs that contained a single card and a stick of gum.

Most collectors chase the cards, but vintage packaging has become popular as well. This original 1960 Topps one-cent pack box sold for $930 in a 2022 REA auction, despite being empty. | Card Ladder

Not only that, the set is loaded with Hall of fame talent and legendary rookie cards. More than six decades later, the set’s top cards demand massive prices. Below are the six most iconic and valuable in the set.

6. 1960 Topps Willie McCovey Rookie Card #316

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Record Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $48,000 in 2021

PSA 3 Price: $108

Why It’s Iconic: This is the only mainstream rookie card of McCovey, who Bob Gibson called “the scariest hitter in baseball.” McCovey became just the 16th first-ballot Hall of Famer in history in 1986. Additionally, this card is part of the first-ever Topps All-Star Rookie Team subset, displaying the iconic gold rookie trophy.

This card is unique within the set because McCovey was called up late in 1959, and Topps did not have his official portrait. To solve this, they used an artist's portrait for the main image.

5. 1960 Topps Willie Mays #200

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 example sold for $75,000 in 2019.

PSA 3 Price: $115

Why It’s Iconic: In 1960, Willie Mays was in the middle of his legendary prime. That season, he won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award, finished third in National League MVP voting, and led the league with 190 hits. Thanks to its vibrant colors, many collectors argue that this is his most visually appealing card of the 1960s.

4. 1960 Topps Hank Aaron #300

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Record Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $103,000 in 2024

PSA 3 Price: $169

Why It’s Iconic: This card was released right after Hank Aaron's monster season in 1959, as he hit .355 and led the major leagues with 400 total bases that year. He went on to hit 40 home runs and won his third consecutive Gold Glove in 1960. Because this card is #300 in the set, it was exposed to rubber band wear from kids (kids often stacked cards in piles of 100). This makes high-grade copies scarcer and more valuable.

3. 1960 Topps Mickey Mantle All-Star #563

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 example sold for $61,200 in 2021

PSA 3 Price: $220

Why It’s Iconic: This card is part of the 7th and final series of 1960 Topps, which was printed less than any other series. It is Mantle’s third appearance in the set, as he also has a base card and a “Rival All Stars” card he shares with Ken Boyer. In 1960, Mantle finished 2nd in the AL MVP voting, just a fraction of a point behind teammate Roger Maris, despite leading the American League in home runs, RBIs, and walks.

2. 1960 Topps Carl Yastrzemski Rookie Card #148

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Record Sale: A PSA 9 example sold for $38,400 in 2021

PSA 3 Price: $225

Why It’s Iconic: Carl Yastrzemski’s rookie card is one of the defining baseball rookies of the 1960s. Yaz went on to become a Triple Crown winner, Hall of Famer, and one of the greatest players in Boston Red Sox history.

Yastrzemski spent the 1960 season with the Minneapolis Millers in the minors. He made his MLB debut for Boston in 1961. Because of this, some collectors debate whether this is a true rookie or a pre-rookie card. Major grading companies recognize this card as his rookie card.

1. 1960 Topps Mickey Mantle #350

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Record Sale: A PSA 9 example sold for $64,103 in 2022

PSA 3 Price: $550

Why It’s Iconic: Mickey Mantle headlines almost every set he's in, with just a few exceptions. This card is the undisputed crown jewel of 1960 Topps. Because of the horizontal layout of this card, many Mantle collectors believe that it is underappreciated and undervalued. It is his only base card, besides the classic 1956 Topps, that features a dual-image horizontal design.