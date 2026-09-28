The 5 Most Iconic Randy Johnson Baseball Cards

Randy Johnson and Nolan Ryan have a lot in common. Both were power pitchers with overpowering fastballs. Both pitched into their 40s. They are also baseball’s strikeout kings. Ryan remains the all-time leader with 5,714 strikeouts, while Johnson ranks second with 4,875.

One of the hottest multi-signed baseball cards in the hobby features the four members of the 4,000-strikeout club: Nolan Ryan, Steve Carlton, Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson. The 2005 Upper Deck 4000 Strikeout Autographs quad autograph recently sold for $5,500. | Card Ladder

Johnson eventually developed into a better pitcher than Nolan Ryan ever was. The Big Unit won five Cy Young Awards compared with none for Ryan and posted a much better ERA+ and career winning percentage. Johnson accumulated more career WAR (101.1) than Ryan (81.3), despite throwing roughly 1,250 fewer innings. Ryan’s longevity, seven no-hitters, and unmatched strikeout total make him a pitching legend, but Johnson was the more dominant pitcher overall.

The baseball card hobby, however, has valued the two pitchers very differently. Nolan Ryan remains one of the most popular and valuable baseball players in the entire hobby, while Randy Johnson cards sell for considerably less. Some of that difference is understandable. Ryan debuted in 1966, and his early cards (including his iconic 1968 Topps rookie) were produced decades before Johnson entered the hobby during the “junk wax era,” when manufacturers produced literally billions of baseball cards.

But the difference cannot be explained entirely by the eras in which they played. Cards from sets featuring both pitchers show just how differently collectors value the two pitchers. A Nolan Ryan 1991 Topps Tiffany #1 PSA 10 recently sold for $3,000. Randy Johnson’s PSA 10 Tiffany card from the same set (#225) last sold for just $196, more than 15 times less.

The gap is also evident in one of the most important baseball card sets of the 1990s. A 1993 Topps Finest Nolan Ryan #107 Refractor graded PSA 9 recently sold for $13,500. A Randy Johnson #154 Refractor from the same set and in the same grade sold for just $1,550, more than eight times less. | Card Ladder

Ryan has always been a hobby favorite, and his market has become especially hot recently. His record 27-year career stretched from 1966 through 1993, which allowed multiple generations of collectors the opportunity to grow up watching him pitch. Randy Johnson, despite having one of the greatest pitching careers in baseball history, has never commanded the same hobby attention.

But that may be starting to change. Randy Johnson cards have been among the stronger performers in the hobby, with his Card Ladder market index climbing 131% over the past two years. As collectors continue searching for Hall of Fame stars whose best cards have not already reached astronomical prices, Johnson represents an interesting combination of historical greatness, recognizable cards, and relative affordability. Below are five of the most iconic Randy Johnson baseball cards, along with several rare and expensive honorable mentions.

1. Randy Johnson 1986 ProCards West Palm Beach Expos

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Recent PSA 10 Sale: $2,500 (pop. 46)

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $325

Total PSA Population: 349

Why This Card Is Iconic: This is Randy Johnson’s first baseball card. Minor league team sets from the 1980s had limited production compared to mainstream sets like Topps, making this card rare for the era. This card shows a young Big Unit soon after he was drafted in the 2nd round (36th overall) of the 1985 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. The Braves drafted him out of high school in the 4th round of the 1982 MLB Draft, but he chose to attend the University of Southern California instead.

2. 1989 Topps Tiffany #647 Randy Johnson

The 1989 Topps Tiffany Randy Johnson rookie (left) looks nearly identical to the regular Topps version (right). The easiest way to distinguish them is on the back, where the Tiffany card has brighter cardstock. PSA has graded 14,385 copies of the regular Topps card, nearly 10 times as many as the Tiffany version. Produced in much smaller quantities, Topps Tiffany cards were among the first rare/ premium cards of the junk wax era. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $6,000 (pop. 112)

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $400

Total PSA Population: 1,349

Why This Card Is Iconic: This card features the same image as Johnson’s regular 1989 Topps rookie, but Tiffany sets were produced in much smaller quantities. That gives collectors the familiar appearance of one of Johnson’s most recognizable rookie cards without the enormous supply associated with most junk-wax cards. There are actually more PSA 10s (1,838) of Johnson’s regular 1989 Topps rookie than there are total Tiffany cards of Johnson (1,349).

3. 1989 Fleer #381 Randy Johnson Marlboro Ad on Scoreboard

From left: Marlboro Ad on Scoreboard, Ad Partially Obscured, and Ad Completely Blacked Out. PSA recognizes these three broad variations of Randy Johnson’s 1989 Fleer rookie, but collectors have identified 13 distinct versions created through Fleer’s different attempts to obscure the Marlboro advertisement. The original version with the advertisement visible (left) is the rarest and most desirable of the three major PSA-recognized variations. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $1,475 (pop. 110)

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $385

Total PSA Population: 967

Why This Card Is Iconic: It is one of the most famous error cards in hobby history. Johnson is pictured with a Marlboro advertisement visible in the background. Fleer quickly realized a tobacco ad on a product marketed toward children was a major issue, and they edited the Marlboro ad out in their subsequent print runs. Because Fleer blacked out the advertisement in so many ways on different print runs, there are 13 distinct variations of the card. But the original card with the Marlboro ad is the rarest and most sought-after by collectors.

4. 1996 Select Certified #17 Mirror Gold /30 Randy Johnson

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $5,400

Recent PSA 8 Sale: $3,500

Total PSA Population: 12 (one PSA 10)

Why This Card Is Iconic: The Mirror parallels in Select Certified are some of the most popular, iconic, and historically significant baseball cards of the 1990s. The gold mirrors are the best parallels in the set, and they are limited to just 30 copies. Randy Johnson Gold Mirror is dramatically scarcer than nearly any other early career card of his. In addition to the Gold Mirror, there are Base (50K +), Certified Red (/1800), Artist's Proof (/500), Certified Blue (/180), Mirror Red (/90), and Mirror Blue (/45) parallel versions. For the first time, collectors could collect a “rainbow” of Randy Johnson parallels.

5. 1998 Metal Universe #9 Randy Johnson (Precious Metal Gem)

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Recent PSA 5 Sale: $6,178 (7/27/2026)

Total PSA Population: 9

Why This Card Is Iconic: Precious Metal Gems have become the most desirable and iconic sports card parallels ever. Only 50 copies of this iconic “PMG” were produced. The flashy PMG designs have helped drive their popularity, and this Johnson PMG has the iconic Seattle Space Needle in the background.

The base version of the iconic PMG has a similar design with the Seattle Space Needle in the background. | Card Ladder

The base version of the card has the same design as the PMG with the Seattle Space Needle in the background. This base card can be found raw for a dollar or two, and it is a fantastic budget Randy Johnson card with upside. 1997 Metal basketball base cards have been red hot in the card market, as collectors are chasing nostalgic 1990s sets with flashy designs.

Rare and Iconic Honorable Mentions:

This PSA 10 Desert Shield Card sold for $1,600 in 2025. | Card Ladder

1991 Topps Desert Shield #225

1993 Finest #154 Refractor

1997 E-X2000 #41 Essential Credentials /99

1997 Flair Showcase Legacy Collection Row 1 #20 Masterpiece 1/1

1998 E-X2001 #73 Essential Credentials Now /73

2025 Topps Dynasty Dynastic Deed Perfect Game Patch Auto 1/1