3 Must have cards of new Mets OF Luis Robert

After nearly 10 years with the White Sox organization, Luis Robert has been traded to the New York Mets. Robert had been with the White Sox organization since signing with them in 2017, after defecting from Cuba. A 2023 All-star, he's had two lackluster, albeit injury ridden, seasons since. But the Mets are hoping for a change-of-scenery type boost, and if he can rejuvenate himself to 2023 form, his cards could see a significant spike.

#1 | 2018 Bowman One-of-One Superfractor

Luis Robert's 2018 Bowman 1-of-1 superfractor, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/muwnvz3r

Luis Robert's first Bowman prospect cards came out of 2018 Bowman. The image features a joyfully looking Robert at a press conference, presumably just after signing with the organization. And the top of the product sits his one-of-one superfractor.

Graded a PSA GEM MT 10, this card last sold for $92,756 on December 11, 2020.

#2 | 2020 Topps Chrome One-of-One Superfractor Rookie Debut Autograph

2020 Topps Chrome Luis Robert, 1-of-1 superfractor rookie autograph | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/bdzhx6ay

Luis Robert made his debut on July 24, 2020, and it was commemorated on his Rookie Debut card, and the top parallel on that list is his one-of-one superfractor autograph. The image, from his debut game, features him at the plate at the end of a swing.

The card at the time of the last sale was ungraded, and according to Card Ladder, was sold on June 28, 2021, and went for $14,400.

#3 | 2020 Topps Chrome Sapphire Autograph

Luis Robert's rookie Topps Chrome Sapphire autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/muuvaf7x

The Topps Chrome Sapphire product is a beautifully looking set. Mirroring the standard Chrome set, it features a crystalized, jagged like reflection. It's also a less printed product, making the cards, even base, hold more value than the base Chrome counter part. This image, featuring Robert after a swing at the plate. With his back number and name exposed, it looks like he's gazing at a hit.

According to Card Ladder, a PSA GEM MT 10 version of this sold for $5,000 on March 29, 2022.

HONORABLE MENTION | 2020 Topps Opening Day

2020 Topps Opening Day Luis Robert, short print | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/XJGhzO

While not a high dollar card, it is a short print, and there was a time when it was one of his most desirable cards. Now a retired set, Opening Day typically came out around or before each MLB season started. What is odd about Robert's inclusion of the set is that he wouldn't make his big league debut until July 24, more than three months after the start of the season.

Interestingly enough, in January 2020, before he had even played a game in the majors, the White Sox signed him to a six-year, $50 million deal. The preemptive contract may have played a role in his inclusion in 2020 Opening Day.

While raw versions are near the $20 mark, a PSA 10 is going to be north of $100. The card was very condition sensitive, and according to PSA, there are only 14 GEM MT versions out there.

