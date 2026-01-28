Rare Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Dual Topps Card Sets PSA Record

With both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant cards breaking records on a regular basis, it seemed like only a matter of time before one of their more mainstream dual cards followed suit. Sure enough, that moment arrived when their iconic 1998 Topps East & West Refractor graded a PSA 10 sold for $19,800 on January 23rd, becoming the most expensive PSA 10 Gem Mint sale of the card to date.

RELATED: Rare Kobe Bryant Topps Chrome Cards Continue to Rise in Value

Jordan/Kobe East & West Refractor

The Jordan/Kobe East & West Refractor was released in 1998 Topps Series 2 basketball, with odds of pulling any card from the set listed at 1 in 144 packs. With a 20-card checklist, that puts the Jordan and Kobe version at roughly one pull in every 2,880 packs. It’s little surprise that PSA 10 examples, of which just 116 exist, have continued to climb in value, as collectors often gravitate toward the chase cards of their childhood.

An Index Illustrating How the 1998 Topps East & West Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Refractor Value Has Risen Over the Past Two Years | https://app.cardladder.com/indexes

That said, it isn’t just the rarity that collectors are drawn to with this card. The combination of its aesthetics and unique manufacturing concept make it particularly compelling. One side features Michael Jordan in a shooting pose, while the reverse shows a full-image shot of Kobe Bryant dribbling the ball. And when viewed in hand, the refractor finish brings the card to life, making it easy to understand why it's so sought after. In many ways, it perfectly captures both the rivalry as well as the similarities between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

It’s anybody’s guess whether this card continues to climb or has already reached its peak. Still, when rarity, aesthetics, and demand all align, it’s hard to bet against it.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant in attendance following the Lakers 108-95 victory against the Dallas Mavericks | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: